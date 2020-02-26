In towns like Gloucester, Salem and Newburyport, boats were traditionally built near the water, where locals could watch as their hulls took shape.
It is a practice that Harold Burnham revived when he started building wooden boats in Essex in the early 1990s, so members of the community could follow each ship through the slow-developing drama of its creation.
He has built five ships near the water, including the 65-foot Thomas E. Lannon, which was based on a traditional Gloucester fishing schooner and was launched in 1997. The Lannon was followed by the Fame in 2003 and the Ardelle in 2011.
“When we have those big launchings and the whole town shows up, it’s helped keep Essex connected to what was a defining industry for the town,” said Burnham, whose family has been building boats in Essex since the 17th century.
This Saturday, Essex Heritage will launch a series of talks and demonstrations on wooden boat building, rather than a physical ship, but the aim is the same as Burnham’s.
By presenting hands-on programs from organizations that are devoted to preserving wooden boat-building methods, Essex Heritage hopes to make that tradition more visible to the community, and in turn help keep it alive.
“This is something we’ve been wanting to do for a while,” said Annie Harris, chief executive officer.
Essex Heritage promotes the Essex National Heritage Area, which was established by Congress in 1996 to help preserve the unique character of Essex County.
Unlike a national park, Essex Heritage doesn’t own or manage any property, but it works with people who do.
“It’s a way to identify historic importance, but it’s up to local people to celebrate what’s here,” Harris said. “We help. We point out what’s here, but we can’t force it.”
The history of fishing in Essex County began thousands of years ago, with Native Americans in canoes, and came to include Europeans a little over 400 years ago.
“As soon as they settled here, they were building boats here,” Harris said. “The major way you got around in the early days was by water.”
“The Art of Wooden Boatbuilding” will begin to explore this tradition, which has never completely disappeared, this Saturday in Salem with a talk from Burnham and Justin Demetri, who is director of visitor services at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum.
“Justin’s going to talk about the development of the American fishing schooner, basically from the early 19th century into the early 20th century,” Burnham said.
Burnham will talk about the subsequent history of schooners, in which their designs have been adapted for catching passengers rather than fish, he said.
Burnham will also give a preview of the organizations that are offering programs in the series and will discuss his latest project, the rehabilitation of the Sylvina W. Beal, which was built for the herring fishery in 1911.
“She ran continuously until 2013, and then she did spend a year out of the water, but basically has run almost every year since,” Burnham said.
After the opening lecture, the series will move to the Essex Shipbuilding Museum, where a program on “Building the Schooner” will be held on March 28.
Following an introductory talk by Demetri, participants will learn about the kinds of wood that are used in shipbuilding. They will also shape a plank using steam and try their hand at fastening it to the ship’s hull.
At the museum’s waterline center, they will also learn how schooner hulls are designed to carry different kinds and sizes of cargoes.
“Out in the yard, the group will see our frame-up station and learn all about assembling and raising the frames or ribs of the vessel,” said Susannah Winder, education coordinator at the museum.
Visitors will also make a trunnel, one of the wooden nails that have traditionally held ships together, which will be followed by a visit to the museum’s collection of ship models.
“There is also a chance to explore our old burial ground, the final resting place for hundreds of shipwrights,” Winder said.
On April 25, the series will turn to the marine railway at Maritime Gloucester, to examine how ships are hauled out of the water for repairs. Burnham, who worked on the Sylvina W. Beal at Maritime Gloucester, will contribute to this program.
The rigging of tall ships will then be examined on May 9 at Friendship of Salem, a 171-foot replica of a ship known as an East Indiaman, which is docked on Derby Wharf at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site.
The series will finally close on May 23 with a visit to Lowell’s Boat Shop, which was founded in Amesbury in 1793. There, participants will learn how to build the double-ended rowboats with high, raked sides that did all the actual fishing.
“The thing that makes the Lowell dory unique is that Hiram Lowell tweaked the design so that boats were suitable for stacking, so you could stack dories on a ship to bring out to the Grand Banks,” said Dorothy Antczak, education director.
Although fishing schooners died out after World War II, dories were still in demand for use as clamming skiffs and pleasure craft, which is why Lowell’s is the oldest continuously operating boat shop in the country.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., program participants will learn about the different kinds of wood used to build a dory, and they will get to use hand tools to plane and rivet some planks.
“Then they’ll have an opportunity to actually row a dory on the Merrimack,” Antczak said.
That will give visitors a chance to admire the way these wooden boats handle, but also how beautiful they are, in action out on the water.
“They’re so aesthetically pleasing,” Antczak said. “We have people stop by the side of the road every day to take a photo if the dories are out on their moorings. Artists are really drawn to that, too.”
Schedule of events
Saturday, Feb. 29
Lecture with Justin Demetri and Harold Burnham, 10:30 a.m., National Park Service Regional Visitor Center, 2 New Liberty St., Salem. $15.
Saturday, March 28
“Building the Schooner,” 9 a.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St., Essex. $75
Saturday, April 25
“The Haul Out,” 9 a.m., Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. $75.
Saturday, May 9
“Rigging a Tall Ship,” 9 a.m., Salem Maritime National Historic Site, 160 Derby St., Salem. $75.
Saturday, May 23
“Building a Dory,” 9 a.m., Lowell’s Boat Shop, 459 Main St., Amesbury. $75.
All five sessions can be booked for a special package price of $250; call 978-740-0444. Individual programs can be reserved online at www.essexheritage.org/boatbuilding. Optional activities for each session will be $20 and available for purchase on-site.
