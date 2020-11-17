Ancient Greek god's bust found during Athens sewage work

In this undated photo, provided by the Greek Culture Ministry on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, a head of the ancient god Hermes is pictured after being found during sewage works in central Athens. The ministry said Sunday that the head, depicting Hermes at a "mature age", one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, appears to be from around 300 BC, that is, either from the late 4th century BC, or the early 3rd century. (Greek Culture Ministry via AP)