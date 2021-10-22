There are three things to love about outdoor sculpture gardens.
One, it’s movement, fresh air, a walk, a stroll or a hike, depending on the setting.
Secondly, it’s art. Unpredictable by nature, typically outdoor sculpture parks offer creations ranging from classical statuary to abstract motifs, from finely chiseled granite and marble pieces to wild pieces of wood, from smooth, shiny steel to rough and rusty metal works.
And third, they are found outdoors, on the waterfront, in a wooded preserve or on a hill that may requires hiking boots.
Outdoor sculpture parks are available, for the most part, in every season and in all kinds of weather. Autumn is a perfect time to visit as the bugs are gone, the tourists have left and there’s a crispness to the air.
There’s a handful of top-notch outdoor art experiences nearby to check out.
One also brings with it a great opportunity to take a stroll through downtown Newburyport. Maybe do some shopping, or get a bite to eat. Leave the hiking boots at home.
In Newburyport, Somerby’s Landing Sculpture Park is situated on the Merrimack River waterfront, at the west end of the Newburyport boardwalk.
The exhibit is open all day, every day, year round, free of charge, and is handicapped accessible.
Start off with artist Dale Rogers’ stainless steel sculpture, “Another Good Day,” at the top of the walkway near Merrimac Street. Also on display are “ln The Space Within, Buds” by Gillian Christy, “Elk,” by Wendy Klemperer, “An Imagined Place, by Robert Motes and “Eastern Portal,” by Rick Rothrock.
If that whets the appetite, there’s a couple of great outdoor sculpture adventures in nearby New Hampshire.
One, Bedrock Gardens, a 20-acre garden on a farm in Lee, N.H., is great getaway but, alas, it’s closed until the spring. During the growing season, its gardens are impressive and the sculptures captivating. and the synergy of both used together can be magical. Unfortunately, the gardens ended the season earlier this month and will reopen in spring 2022.
The good news is that one of the state’s most-noted outdoor exhibits is still open north of the border.
The Andres Institute of Art and Artists Studio is situated on an repurposed ski area off Route 13 in Brookline, N.H.
As far as acreage goes, it’s the largest sculpture parks in New England with more than 80 metal and stone pieces of art spread out over the 140 acres on Potanipo Hill.
Located west of Nashua, N.H., it’s not that long of drive, roughly an hour and change from the Cape Ann, the North Shore and the Merrimack Valley.
Established 1996 by benefactor Paul Andres and sculptor John Weidman, Andres Institute of Art includes a variety of garden and forested settings, spread over 11 hiking trails on the hillside. The trails range from easy to difficult, and the views constantly change with the seasons. The art is mostly stone or metal, some abstract, some futuristic.
So many offerings can be found down each trail. Robert Terrill Sr.’s “Passage Through Time,” surprises visitors as the hulking rusting bank vault door appears to have been mysteriously transported to the site in the middle of the forest. and any computer user will be delighted by Klaus F. Hunsicker’s “Loading (again, again, again).” “Ambush I,” by Carolina Mayorga of Colombia raises questions about the role and impact of nature on mankind’s reliance on war.
Bring a picnic, a water bottle, the appropriate clothing and don’t forget the hiking boots, or at least some comfortable shoes.