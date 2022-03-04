DANVERS — Now that the pandemic lockdown has eased and many of the COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Annie Brobst — lead singer of the Annie Brobst Band — is busy.
The Danvers singer been lining up shows, concerts and appearances that had been deferred for the past two years. And it looks like busy schedule ahead, she said.
“I have been booking like crazy recently. Things are filling out and it feels good. It feels like we’re almost back to normal,” she said.
“Our summer schedule is almost full. I think I have one Saturday left. It feels like we’re on the other side of this or just about, but I don’t want to jinx it. But it is exciting.”
Since embracing music full time, Brobst and her band — now made up of Ryan Dupont on lead guitarist, Rodger Hagopian on rhythm guitarist, Luke Conlin on bass, and Phil Sica on drums, along with Cindy Guido as backup vocalist — found themselves playing gigs across the region, including music festivals with big-name country acts.
“We’ve played a lot of festivals, which are a good way to reach a lot of people all at once in person,” she said.
On Wednesday, March 23, Brobst will bring a group of talented artists together at The Cabot for an National Multiple Sclerosis Society fundraiser. But if fans don’t want to wait for that show, there are plenty of options.
In fact, tonight, Friday, March 4, the band will appear at the Granite State Music Hall in Franconia, New Hampshire, and on Saturday, March 5, she’ll be appearing at En Fuego Cocina Mexicana in Beverly.
On Sunday, March 27, Brobst will take center court at TD Garden to sing the national anthem before the Celtics’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Keeping with the sports theme, on March 31, Brobst and Dupont will play at Loretta’s Last Call at 1 Lansdowne St, Boston, for the scheduled Red Sox’s opening day festivities.
On April 8, she’ll appear at the Six String Grill & Stage in Foxboro followed by taking part in a 24-act festival called the Lansdowne Street Country Crawl Music Festival on April 24.
Then, on May 6, she’ll head a little south to open for the Eli Young Band at Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island.
And that’s just the spring schedule.
“Some of the dates we have, I have to coordinate announcements with the venue,” she said.
For updates, go to www.anniebrobst.com.