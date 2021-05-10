Attenborough to address UN climate summit

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov 8, 2018 file photo, Sir David Attenborough poses for photographers at Westminster Central Hall, London. Veteran British broadcaster David Attenborough has been appointed âœPeopleâs Advocateâ at the COP26 global climate summit later this year, where he is expected to address political leaders about the need for urgent action to tackle the âœcripplingâ threat of climate change, it was announced Monday, May 10, 2021. The 95-year-old is best known for his documentaries on the natural world such as âœPlanet Earth." (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, file)