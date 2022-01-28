The bald eagle became America’s national symbol in 1782.
But the majestic bird with a windspan of 6 to 8 feet, its distinctive white head an 100,000 nesting pairs at the time faced strong headwinds from the start.
The first decline in numbers reportedly began in the mid- to late-1800s with the rapid loss of habitat and efforts to eliminate it as a preceived predators of chickens, lambs and domestic livestock.
By 1940, the species was acknowledged as threatened by extinction and Congress passed the Bald Eagle Protection Act, which prohibited killing, selling or possessing the species. A 1962 amendment expanded the law and became known as the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
But shortly after World War II, a pesticide called DDT was introduced to control mosquitoes and other insects across America. DDT and its residues washed into waterways, where aquatic plants and fish absorbed it. Bald eagles, in turn, ate contaminated fish. The chemical interfered with the birds’ ability to produce strong eggshells. As a result, shells became so thin they often broke during incubation or otherwise failed to hatch. DDT also impacted the reproductive cycle of other species such as ospreys and peregrine falcons.
By 1962, there were reportedly fewer than 500 nesting pairs of bald eagles left in the lower 48 states. Some say the number dipped to about 300 before the federal government stepped in.
In 1972, the fledgling Environmental Protection Agency banned DDT in the U.S., a move heralded as the first step on the road to recovery for the bald eagle. With adoption of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1972, the Clean Water Act of 1972 and the Endangered Species Act of 1973, the species began its slow, but steady comeback.
“Eagles are doing well right now, their numbers are still increasing,” said David Moon, Community Science and Coastal Resilience manager for the North Shore for Mass Audubon.
“It’s a good story, a positive story, about how even decades and decades after a law was passed, the results continue to be good. Eagles are more about celebration than raising alarms even though there are plenty of alarms we should be raising about other stuff. It’s hard to get into the whole pesticides thing but when one of them was destroying our national bird, and others, it was pretty straightforward.”
Moon said with the banning of DDT, the species’ populations recovered and are still recovering. He added it’s taking decades for things to “kind of balance out.”
“The story about bald eagles isn’t so much about threat right now, the populations of bald eagles continue to increase because of that one pesticide that was causing them problems. The Endangered Species Act set aside lot of habitat or helped to regulate habitat so I think just maintaining healthy aquatic ecosystems is what’s allowing them to continue to increase their populations. I think what we really want to be paying attention to is the use of pesticides in general. There is no pesticide that is hurting them the way DDT did, but pesticides are causing other problems. They’re inventing new ones all the time.”
So what’s the No. 1 threat to bald eagles today?
“I’d say it would be the degradation of aquatic habitats in some ways.”