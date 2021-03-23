Banksy painting raises $23 million for UK health charities

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a member of staff has their photograph taken in front of the artwork painted by Banksy during lockdown, entitled 'Game Changer', at Southampton General Hospital in Southampton, England. A Banksy painting honoring Britainâs health workers in the coronavirus pandemic has sold for a record 16.8 million pounds ($23.2 million.) Auction house Christieâs said Tuesday, March 23, 2021 that proceeds from the sale will be used to fund health organizations and charities across the U.K. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, file)