Sax appeal
When Vanessa Collier blows that holy horn of hers, you’ll know why she’s a 2019 Blues Music Award winner for best horn player.
The one-woman powerhouse of blues, funk, soul, saxophone and vocals — who’s now up for the 2020 Blues Music Award for best contemporary female blues artist — brings it all to Beverly’s 9 Wallis, this Friday, as part of her “Honey Up” tour.
The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $22 and $30.
For reservations or more information, visit www.gimmelive.com/vanessacollier.cfm.
Get cold feet
This year’s Anchor Dip for Care Dimensions splashes down Sunday at noon off Sandy Point on Water Street in Beverly.
Sponsored by Beverly’s Anchor Pub & Grille and Jubilee Yacht Club, proceeds benefit Care Dimensions, a Danvers-based provider of hospice and palliative care.
Last year, the dippers raised more than $19,000.
To make a donation or sign up for the dip, visit the Anchor Pub at 20 Cabot St., Beverly, or call 978-921-0504.
Toe the line
It’s a little bit of country and a whole lot of fun.
“Line Dancing for Beginners” steps into Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St., this Friday starting at 10:30 a.m. Learn how to walk, kick, prance and dance the line like nobody’s watching, while also getting a crash course in the history of line dancing.
No special clothes, partners or skills are required. Sponsored by the Friends of the Hamilton-Wenham Library, the program is free.
Call 978-468-5577 or visit www.hwlibrary.org/library-calendar.
