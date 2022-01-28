Every year at about this time, David Moon keeps an eye on the thermometer.
As Community Science and Coastal Resilience manager for the North Shore for Mass Audubon, you’d expect Moon would be looking up for signs of feathered friends.
But, no, he’s watching, waiting and anticipating those extended cold snaps that come every January. Why? Because it’s when the mercury plummets and the arctic cold comes in hard and the lakes and rivers of northern New England freeze over until the spring.
That’s when the eagles that call the northern forests home head south to rivers — such as the Merrimack — that mix salt water with fresh to keep their lower stretches ice free. Eagles feed mostly on fish and when the New England’s rivers and lakes are locked in ice, they get hungry.
And conditions look perfect for a successful Merrimack River Eagle Festival this year. “We’re having a good year for eagles so far,” Moon said.
“The Eagle Festival is something that celebrates the congregation of eagles, bald eagles, in the lower Merrimack in winter when it’s cold enough that they can’t stay at lakes and rivers in Maine and New Hampshire and inland. We’re having a cold snap this week so I love to see these periods of colder weather and already there are more eagles in Newburyport and the Merrimack then there are in summer. Definitely, there are wintering eagles around. There are a lot of eagle around right now.”
The 17th Annual Merrimack River Eagle Festival — presented by the Mass Audubon Joppa Flats Education Center and the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge with sponsoring support from Newburyport Bank and Boston Partners Financial Group — kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 8, and continues through Saturday, Feb. 12.
For the second year in a row, the Eagle Festival is adapting to limitations imposed due to the pandemic. Missing this year again — hopefully temporarily — are indoor gatherings at Newburyport City Hall, Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats and the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge visitor centers, gone are the buses and vans carting festival-goers to venues and viewing locations along the river and waterfront. Instead, this year feature a wealth of online events, workshop and lessons along with limited-size, registration-only outdoor events.
“This year, the programs we’re leading outside are by registration and there’s lots of opportunities...we’re just trying the best we can without gathering lots of people in one spot. We limit our group sizes with these registration programs. What we’re doing is safely getting people out to see birds and trying to give people the information so they can do it on their own, “ Moon said.
“The way we do it normally is there are five places along the river where you can just go from one to the next on your own and visit a volunteer with a spotting scope that will put it on a eagle for you. So you can kind of tour yourself up and down the river with experts that are going to show you stuff. But that format doesn’t lend itself to the best public health recommendations so this year we’re doing it by registration. Hopefully, next year we’ll go back to what we’ve always done when we’ve had hundreds and hundreds, thousands, of people coming out to see the bald eagles.”
Because of limited sizes for in-person and online events, organizers are urging early registration.
Eagles, and bald eagles in particular, aren’t the only attraction at the festival. Snowy owls, the largest by weight of North American owls, visits in winter to hunt in windswept dunes. They summer far north of the Arctic Circle and head south during the winter. Elegant waterfowl of all kinds are an added bonus.
“This is a good year for snowy owls. We’re seeing them very regularly,” he said.
Moon said he remembers his first Eagle Festival six years ago when started at Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center in Newburyport. After taking in part in live shows at City Hall, with 200-300 people sitting around as bald eagles and other birds of prey were paraded through the gathering, he journeyed down to Cashman Park, one of the viewing spots. He recalls 60 people were there waiting for a bald eagle to appear.
Instead of an eagle, a little duck, called a Bufflehead, flew in and skidded to a stop in front of the crowd and started doing its courtship display to attract female Buffleheads.
“They bob their heads up and down and make this noise — it’s just an amazing little show they put on. Sixty people were watching this happen right in front of us and this sound came out of the crowd like it was fireworks or something — the sound came out of the crowd like ‘ooohhhh.’ Now, this was an abundant duck that bird watchers know and they expect to see... But for me it was like magic because that wasn’t the ‘eagle moment,’ it was this moment where people didn’t even know these things existed in their neighborhood and here they were seeing this amazing display.” Moon said.
“I love the way the Eagle Fest hooks people with eagles and gets them out to see some of the beautiful stuff they didn’t even know about. The thing about the Eagle Festival that is wonderful is how the public’s desire to see a bald eagle — in the wild or in hand when we’re able to do the live raptor shows — that desire gets them out and then they get to see all this other wonderful stuff.”