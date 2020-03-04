Amy Quan Barry’s “We Ride Upon Sticks” is not the first work of fiction to find parallels between the Salem Witch Trials and current events, but it is probably the funniest.
The title comes from Tituba, the enslaved woman who pleaded guilty at the trials in 1692, when she explained how she and other supposed witches flew from Salem to Boston.
“We ride upon sticks and are there presently,” she said.
But in Barry’s book, which the author will discuss at Tapley Hall in Danvers next Wednesday, March 11, the title also applies to a fictional Danvers field hockey team from 1989 that won a state championship after coming in last place the year before.
In fact, the 1989 Falcons field hockey team did win a championship, but their season wasn’t a turnaround. Barry knows this because she was on that squad.
“Danvers has always had a powerhouse field hockey team, it was not a rags-to-riches story,” she said. “That part is definitely fictional.”
But in “We Ride Upon Sticks,” the girls — and one boy — on the field hockey team tap into some dark powers that allow them to dominate their competition.
Their sense of empowerment is the main point of comparison with the young girls in Salem Village, now known as Danvers, who set the witch trials in motion more than 300 years ago.
“That was a group of girls that formed a kind of team,” Barry said. “It was one way for them to have power, to accuse people of witchcraft. Three hundred years later, how could girls come into power?”
Barry, who teaches at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduated from Danvers High School in 1990 and from the University of Virginia in 1994, before earning a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from the University of Michigan in 1997.
She has published four books of poetry, starting with “Asylum” in 2001, and also one previous novel, “She Weeps Each Time You’re Born” from 2015.
Barry remembers studying the Salem Witch Trials at school in Danvers and wrote a poem on Tituba, “maleficium,” that appeared in her first book.
When she set out to write this novel, she was focused on writing about team sports from a girl’s perspective, which Barry feels is poorly represented in fiction.
But when she connected her experience playing field hockey with the history of the Salem Witch Trials, “We Ride Upon Sticks” just fell into place.
“It was almost like the book wrote itself,” Barry said.
While Barry’s mother, Ingrid, plans to be at the reading next week, she avoided her daughter’s field hockey games after seeing a player get injured in the face.
“I declared if they were not going to wear protective head gear, I was not going to watch them play,” she said.
But she often watched as Amy twirled a baton, beginning at the age of 5, with her sister, Heidi, who was in the Falcons marching band.
“They asked the band director if (Amy) could be mascot, which she was until ’82,” Ingrid said.
Barry’s given name is Amy, but as an author, she goes by her middle name, which is the family name of the Vietnamese woman who put her up for adoption in 1973, Ingrid said.
“Our first child we adopted was of mixed race, and I thought we should have another one,” she said.
She said that Amy’s creativity was always evident, in cards that she made for her parents on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and in poems and longer compositions that she wrote at an early age.
“She’s been pretty blessed her whole life, having a biological mother that wanted her to get safely out of the country and being gifted with a very intelligent brain,” Ingrid said. “We might have helped nurture it, but it was there to start.”
Amy said that old friends and family have asked if the characters in “We Ride Upon Sticks” are based on real people, but she said they each reflect some aspect of her own experience.
“It’s an amalgam of me more than anyone else,” she said.
Each character in “We Ride Upon Sticks” has repressed some element of his or her identity. But they all learn to embrace and express their individuality as they deepen their commitment to the pact they have made with the others.
This sense of unity is emphasized in the novel by an unidentified narrator who refers to everyone as “we.”
“There’s this idea that there’s no ‘I’ in team, and so, in that sense, it adds to the witchiness of the book,” Quan said. “They begin to dive in and out of each other’s minds.”
Each chapter of the novel includes a game between Danvers and some other high school, whether it’s Masconomet, Marblehead or Peabody, while also introducing the reader to a member of the Danvers team.
These include Julie Kaling, who resembles Amy to the extent that she was born in Vietnam to a Vietnamese mother, before being adopted by American parents.
Amy, as a woman of color, could also draw on personal experience to create elements of AJ Johnson, who is the only African American member of the team and one of two black girls at Danvers High School.
But the only character in “We Ride Upon Sticks” who isn’t a combination of Amy and complete fiction is the coach, who is based on Barb Damon, a member of the Danvers High School Hall of Fame who died in 2019. She is described in an author’s note at the back of as “much-beloved.”
“She’s the only character I consider to be an actual person,” Amy said.
A lot of the novel’s comic tone springs from its focus on popular culture in the 1980s, which is perhaps best captured by the notebook with Emilio Estevez on its cover, where the girls sign their pact.
But “We Ride Upon Sticks” also includes social criticism, which Amy said she mixed into the story like spinach in a smoothie, to make it healthy without ruining the flavor.
“If you think back to the ’80s, and John Hughes movies like ‘Pretty in Pink, there are things that nowadays are very problematic, homophobic and sexist,” Amy said. “I’m interested in rethinking the ’80s, pushing past those stereotypes. Who are these characters, really?”
