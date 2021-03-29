Chairs in second-oldest City Hall get some love

SALEM — If these chairs could talk, the first thing they might say is "thank you."
City officials will spend $18,795 in the coming months to do restoration work on 10 antique chairs in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The council voted unanimously Thursday night to approve the work, which is being done this spring and summer because the council's chambers aren't being used during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chairs speak to the history of City Hall, which today is the second-oldest active municipal building in the country (New York City Hall in Manhattan is the oldest). Built from 1836 to 1837, Salem's City Hall was paid for with $22,878 in U.S. Treasury surplus, which included furnishings. It opened on May 31, 1838, two years after Salem became a city.
It's widely believed the chambers' furnishings date back to the original opening of the building. That means the chairs, desks and other furniture are 183 years old — and have the wear and tear to show for it.
"People are getting hurt. They might cut themselves on the bottom where there's a nail sticking out, or the casters are falling apart. The seat cushions, there's nothing left to the seat itself. It's time," said Salem City Clerk Ilene Simons. "I don't want to be the city clerk that gets rid of the historic furniture."
The Visitor's Guide to Salem, a publication once released each year by the Essex Institute (now Peabody Essex Museum), frequently boasted the chambers' original furniture. The guide in 1897, and several others through the 1950s, said the chambers remain "substantially as to its furniture and appointments, with the exception of its electric lighting, as it was arranged in 1838."
"Its desks form a large circle around the chamber, which is amply large for the public reception of distinguished guests, for public hearings of general interest, and for such municipal functions as gather a considerable concourse of citizens," the 1897 guide read, "as well as for the ordinary meetings of the common council and school board."
Today, a large, flat-screen television hangs behind the podium, and speakers set up prior to COVID-19 improved audio conditions in the chambers so meeting deliberations no longer compete with two loud air conditioners installed each summer. Still, old photographs show the only changes to the furniture over the years are how they were arranged.
Second Life of Cambridge, which specializes in furniture restoration, is handling the work.
"We don't re-finish, per-se. They won't look like something different. They'll look like they did in 1838," said Second Life owner Joe Vallone. "It's an amazing feeling. It's what we really love to do, and it's just very gratifying to bring these pieces back to their original condition."
During the council meeting Thursday night, Councilor Josh Turiel, who used a virtual background on his video feed to give the impression that he was sitting in his assigned chair, spoke up the chairs' substantial history.
"They're also falling apart and don't really support modern humans terribly well, as we're all aware," Turiel said. "This is the year, while we're not in the chambers, to get these kinds of repairs done and taken care of, so that when we do move back into the chambers — hopefully by the fall — we'll have a chamber worthy of what it once was."
That's in part because the work on the chairs is just the first wave. Simons plans to request another $18,480 in her budget for next year to restore the City Council's desks. The other furniture in the room — including benches and curved desks that once supported Salem's two-chamber setup along the outer perimeter of the room — will wait for the following year.
"Right now, I wanted to start with the priorities of the chairs and desks, and go out to the tables and benches the public sits on (after) for when they're back in Chambers," Simons said. "They need their respect and need to get fixed properly."
But there's a chance that could happen sooner than later. Soon after the body approved the chair repairs, Councilor Steve Dibble called for a meeting with Salem's health agent to determine the earliest point where the body can start holding meetings in person again.
"Whereas we want and expect Salem's students to get back to in-school learning," Dibble said, "the City Council can do the same and lead by example."
