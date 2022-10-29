Chicken breasts cooked in a spicy tomato sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese is Italian comfort food that has become one of America’s favorite meals.
Helpful Hints: You can use any type of low-sodium tomato-based sauce.
You can use any variety of whole wheat pasta.
Snip washed basil leaves with a scissors.
Countdown:
Place water for pasta on to boil.
Make chicken dish.
Cook pasta.
Shopping List: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 bottle low-sugar, low-sodium marinara sauce, 1 piece Parmesan cheese, 1 package whole wheat linguine and 1 bunch basil.
Staples: flour, olive oil, minced garlic, hot pepper sauce, salt and black peppercorns.
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 tablespoons flour
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 cup low-sugar, low-sodium marinara sauce
2 teaspoons minced garlic
Several drops hot pepper sauce
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Add flour to a plate and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Roll the chicken breasts in the flour mixture making sure all sides are covered. Set aside. Heat oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and brown 3 minutes, turn and brown 3 minutes. Add marinara sauce, garlic and hot pepper sauce. Mix to combine ingredients. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and simmer 2 minutes, do not boil. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Add salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 350 calories, 12 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 5 g monounsaturated fat, 135 mg cholesterol, 43 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 3 g dietary fiber, 7 g sugars, 200 mg sodium, 1,020 mg potassium, 455 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 1 other carbohydrate, 5 12 lean protein, 1 fat.
BASIL LINGUINE
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/4 pound whole wheat linguine
2 teaspoons olive oil
1/2 cup snipped basil leaves
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring a large pot filled with 3 to 4 quarts of water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook 3 to 4 minutes if fresh, 10 minutes if dried or according to package instructions. Remove 2 tablespoons cooking liquid to a bowl. Drain pasta. Add the olive oil to the water and mix with the water. Add pasta and basil to bowl and toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates and spoon the chicken and sauce on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 240 calories, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 3.5 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 9 g protein, 43 g carbohydrates, 5 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugars, 5 mg sodium, 140 mg potassium, 150 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 2 starch, 1 fat.
(From “Quick & Easy Chicken” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. Gassenheimer’s latest book is “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals,” published by the American Diabetes Association. To order either book call 1-800-232-6733 or at www.shopdiabetes.org.)
©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC