FRIDAY, MARCH 4
DON FELDER, former guitarist of the Eagles, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
JESSE COLIN YOUNG, songs of the Sixties and today, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY, swing revival band from Southern California that played at the half-time of the 1999 Super Bowl, The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
BLUE OYSTER CULT, celebrating 50 years of hard rock, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
DERVISH, Irish supergroup kicks of the 2022 Roots Music series, 4 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport.
THURDAY, MARCH 10
IT WAS FIFTY YEARS AGO TODAY, with Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff, Jay Demarcus, Bandfinger and Denny Laine, performing their hits and selected songs from the Beatles’ “Rubber Soul,” and “Revolver,” Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
BOTTLES AND CANS, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
CATAPULT, shadow choreography production that wowed ‘em on America’s Got Talent, 2 and 7 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
WISHBONE ASH, early innovators of prog-rock, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
JOHNNY A. GUITAR SUMMIT with Gary Hoey, Jon Butcher and Coco Montoya, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
EDWIN MCCAIN, southern romantic with lots of big hits, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT, Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman keeps that southern rock vibe alive 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
GLENGARRY BHOYS, a bit of the green after St. Paddy’s Day, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
MONDAY, MARCH 21
KINGSTON TRIO, legendary folkies’ “Keep the Music Playing,” 5:30 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts, 1 Market Square, Newburyport.
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
THE ENGLISH BEAT, founded in Birmingham, England, in 1978, the Beat fuses Latin, ska, pop, soul, reggae and punk rock , 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
THE DIRTY KNOBS WITH MIKE CAMPBELL, Tom Petty sidekick finds his own voice, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
AL STEWART, Scottish-born singer-songwriter who road the English folk-rock wave to stardom, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
HERMAN’S HERMITS, starring Peter Noone, English pop for the Sixties at it’s finest, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THE FOOLS April Fools Show, pride of Ipswich brings “Psycho Chicken” along with all their hits for a special show, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
JOE NICHOLS, a mainstay of country music for two decades, bridging the gap between the genre’s old-school roots and contemporary era, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
CHERYL WHEELER, singer-songwriter whose gems have been covered by diverse superstars such as Garth Brooks and Bette Midler, 8 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport.
TUESDAY, APRIL 5
BEANTOWN SWING ORCHESTRA, 18-piece orchestra specializes in performing big band music from the Swing Era, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
MOLLY HATCHET, southern rock band formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1971, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
TOMMY EMMANUEL, Australian guitarist known for his complex fingerstyle technique, energetic performances and use of percussive effects on the instrument, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
MARC BROUSSARD, one of the prime purveyor of “Bayou Soul” and a crowd favorite, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
GORDON LIGHTFOOT, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist helped define the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and 1970s, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
JAKE SHIMABUKURO, ukelele master who wows the music world with just four strings, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
SERGIO MENDES, with six decades of music (and 55 albums), 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
HONKYTONK WOMEN BAND, Gloucester-based acoustic band in a coffeehouse setting, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
THE BACON BROTHERS, brothers Michael and Kevin have 10 albums to their credit and a devoted following, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
MONDAY, APRIL 25
GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA, world-famous outfit keeps legendary band leader’s music alive, 3 p.m., Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts, 1 Market Square, Newburyport.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
THE ZOMBIES, Brits who solidified the British Invasion with No. 1 hits “She Not There” and “Time of the Season,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
ERIC JOHNSON, Grammy winning guitarist, vocalist, composer and multi-instrumentalist, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, MAY 5
STRYPER, 8 p.m., first openly Christian heavy metal band to gain recognition in the mainstream music world, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, MAY 6
CANDLEBOX — Unplugged Tour 2022, Seattle-based rockers keep it going with 2021’s “Wolves.” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
SHAWN COLVIN, three-time Grammy award winner on her Steady On-32nd Anniversary Tour, The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THE SELDOM SCENE, Grammy nominated bluegrass innovators, 8 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport.
THE GILMOUR PROJECT, Jeff Pevar. Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince, Mark Karan and Scott Guberman bring Pink Floyd alum’s songbook to the fans, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
THE WAILERS, legendary reggae outfit brings the vibe, 7 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
{div}WEDNESDAY, MAY 11{/div}
{div}LEO KOTTKE, six- and 12-string guitar wizard, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}FRIDAY, MAY 13{/div}
{div}VICTOR WOOTEN BASS EXTREMES with Steve Bailey and Greg Bissonette, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. {/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}JOHN 5-SINNER, supreme shredder with nine studio albums continues his musical mission, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}SUNDAY, MAY 15{/div}
{div}JEFF “SKUNK” BAXTER, Grammy winning and Rock Hall of Fame guitarist known for work with Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers and Spirit promotes his latest release, 7:30 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}FRIDAY, JUNE 3{/div}
{div}LIT, the Popoff brothers continue their quest with the band’s seventh album set for release this year, 8 p.m., {div}Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.{/div}{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}{div class=”content-wrap”}{div class=”content-inner center-div site-width”}{div class=”main-container main-constrain-width”}{div id=”plFeatList” class=”pl-wrap”}{div id=”swPerformanceList” class=”performance-list” data-style=”PerformanceBlockDateList” data-listmaxsize=”200” data-listpagesize=”99”}{div class=”pl-item block-date-item” data-index=”33”}{div class=”pl-date-block”}{div class=”pl-weekday”}THURSDAY, JUNE 9{/div}{div class=”pl-weekday”}SONIC SLAM 2022 with Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band, L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat, headbangers rejoice, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. {/div}{div class=”pl-weekday”} {/div}{div class=”pl-weekday”}SATURDAY, JUNE 25{/div}{div class=”pl-weekday”}MARC COHEN, Grammy winner singer gained stardom with “Walking in Memphis,” 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.{/div}{div class=”pl-weekday”} {/div}{div class=”pl-weekday”}SATURDAY, OCT. 15{/div}{div class=”pl-weekday”}JOE NICHOLS, one of music’s highly praised traditional artists, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. {/div}{div class=”pl-weekday”} {/div}{div class=”pl-weekday”}SUNDAY, SEPT. 24{/div}{div class=”pl-weekday”}ERIC TAYLOR’S TREASURE TOUR, rescheduled due to pandemic concerns, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}