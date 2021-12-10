FRIDAY, DEC. 10
SARAH JAROSZ, four-time Grammy Award-winner singer-songwriter makes her Rockport debut in support of her new release “Blue Heron Suite,” 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
RONNIE EARL AND THE BROADCASTERS, bringing his own brand of the blues home, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS, the spirit of swing comes to town, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
HONKYTONK WOMEN BAND, Gloucester-based acoustic band in a coffeehouse setting, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
CHELSEA BERRY, Together Again! A Holiday Show, 6:30 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, Gloucester. Tickets available at brownpapertickets.com.
BLESSID UNION OF SOULS, alternative rock powerhouse known of “I Believe,” 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
LEO KOTTKE & MIKE GORDON, legendary guitarist returns, this time, with Phish’s Mike Gordon, 7 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
WYNONNA JUDD and the Big Noise, new inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame brings her muse to town, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
COMEDIAN BOB MARLEY, the pride of the Great State o’ Maine, 6 & 8:30 p.m./Saturday, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
MASTERS OF THE TELECASTER with GE Smith, Jim Weider and Jon Herington, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
TUESDAY, Dec. 21
THE TIDINGS, first concert performance of piece by composer and pianist Paul Van Ness, soprano Megan DeFranza Shannon, cellist Marshunda Smith, and the Tidings Singers, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
JOHN CAFFERTY & The Beaver Brown Band, 8 p.m., New England favorites bring its own blend of rock ‘n’ roll, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
THE FOOLS, with the Psychedelic Relics, New Year’s eve celebration, 7 p.m. dinner/9 p.m. show, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
RYAN MONTBLEAU BAND, Peabody native and gang celebrate the coming of 2022, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
ADAM EZRA GROUP, local favorite helps ring in the new year, 5:30 & 9 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
FORTUNE, hailing from Peabody, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, JAN. 8
DANIELLE MIRAGLIA, award-winning singer-songwriter, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
SIMONS AND GOODWIN, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
ON A WINTER’S NIGHT, with Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky and Patty Larkin, 25th anniversary tour by singer-songwriters, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, JAN. 23
MARC COHN, singer-songwriter known for “Walking in Memphis, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
MARTIN BARRE- Jethro Tull’s Aqualung 50th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, FEB. 12
HEAVY METAL HORNS, group of veteran musicians transform classic rock and heavy metal tunes into the most unique experience, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
LIZ LONGLEY, songwriting siren from Nashville, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
ESSEX RIVER ROUNDERS, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
THURSDAY, FEB. 24
RICK SPRINGFIELD, so much more than “Jessie’s Girl,” 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SUNDAY, FEB. 27
STEVEN PAGE, singer-front man of the Bare Naked Ladies, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
TOWER OF POWER, horns galore with the giants of the music world, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
NATLIE MCMASTERS, Nova Scotian fiddler whose a superstar in the world of Celtic music, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
JESSE COLIN YOUNG, songs of the Sixties and today, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
STEPHEN MARLEY, son of the late, great Bob Marley, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
BOTTLES AND CANS, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
CATAPULT, shadow choreography production that wowed ‘em on America’s Got Talent, 2 and 7 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
WISHBONE ASH, early innovators of rock, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
EDWIN MCCAIN, southern romantic with lots of big hits, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
THE DIRTY KNOBS WITH MIKE CAMPBELL, Tom Petty sidekick finds his own voice, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
BLUE OYSTER CULT, since 1971 the boys from Long Island have kept rock’s bright light burning, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
MARC BROUSSARD, one of the prime purveyor of “Bayou Soul” and a crowd favorite, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
SERGIO MENDES, with six decades of music (and 55 albums), 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
HONKYTONK WOMEN BAND, Gloucester-based acoustic band in a coffeehouse setting, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
THE ZOMBIES, Brits who solidified the British Invasion with No. 1 hits “She Not There” and “Time of the Season,” 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
SHAWN COLVIN, three-time Grammy award winner on her Steady On — 32nd Anniversary Tour, The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.