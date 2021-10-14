FRIDAY, OCT. 15
BLOOD SWEAT & TEARS, blast from the past includes original bassist Jim Fielder. 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
EVERCLEAR, alternative American rockers formed in Portland, Oregon, in 1991, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H., Meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. requires ticket upgrade.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
THE SIXTIES SHOW is from NYC and features former band members of The Who, Bob Dylan, and NBC TV’s Saturday Night Live band, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
CHANTICLEER, Grammy winning ensemble known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” with its 12 male voices ranging from countertenor to bass, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
MARTIN SEXTON, American singer-songwriter, promoting his 17th release, “2020 Vision,” 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury.
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
ADAM EZRA GROUP, shows by the Boston-based AEG are a one-of-a-kind, community-driven experience, propelled by the spirit of the people in front of the stage, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THE AIRPLANE FAMILY, 50th Anniversary of “Blows Against The Empire” by Jefferson Airplane co-founder Paul Kantner, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
CHRIS SMITHERS, folk/blues singer, guitarist and songwriter with more than 20 albums dating back to ‘71, 7 p.m., The Wood Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, N.H.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
SUZANNE VEGA, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
THE TUBES, the Bay Area band whose 1975 debut album was powered by the underground hit single “White Punks on Dope,” 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury.
GLENN MILLER BAND, iconic big band, noon and 5:30 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
AMERICA, 50th anniversary of the band that rode “Horse With No Name,” to fame, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
MATT NAKOA, award-winning songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
LISA FISCHER, has emerged as the most inventive and heartfelt interpreter of classic rock songs today after decades of work with headliners like The Rolling Stones, Sting, Tina Turner and Nine Inch Nails, 8 p.m. Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
JEFFREY FOUCAULT, Americana singer-songwriter with 14 albums to his credit, 7 p.m., The Wood Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, N.H.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
FALL BLUES FESTIVAL: “Blues Trail Revisited,” documentary film by Ted Reed, followed by all-star concert featuring James Montgomery Band, Sugar Ray Norcia, Erin Harpe and the Uptown Horns, film at 7 p.m., concert 8:30 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
JOHNNY A., renown guitarist with a decade-spanning career and a highly acclaimed new record, “Driven,” 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
BUDDY GUY/SAMANTHA FISH, blues legend and up-and-comer, 8 p.m., Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Blvd., Hampton Beach, N.H.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
BIG HEAD TODD AND THE MONSTER: Not that big on anniversaries, so there won’t be any big hoopla over the fact that the band is officially crossing the three-decade mark this year. 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1
MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, the band’s been lighting it up since “Fire On The Mountain” was a hit, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.