FRIDAY, NOV. 12
BIG HEAD TOOD AND THE MONSTER: Not that big on anniversaries, so there won’t be any big hoopla over the fact that the band is officially crossing the three-decade mark this year. 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
CARBON LEAF, blend of rock, folk, Celtic, bluegrass and Americana the Virginia quintet calls "ether-electrified porch music," 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
ROOMFUL OF BLUES, an New England institution that's been plying the blues scene for decades, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
AL DI MEOLA TRIO, real-life guitar hero makes his Rockport debut in support of his recent Beatles tribute album, Across the Universe, 8 p.m.(6 p.m. VIP Meet & Greet available), Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
ERIC MARTIN of Mr. Big, singer-songwriter known for his global smash hit "To Be With You," 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
YNGWIE MALSTEEN, Swedish guitar wizard stops down locally on his brand new Parabellum Tour, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
DARLENE LOVE, Rock the Holidays, a voice that's part of the history of rock 'n' roll,The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
MIKE GIRARD'S BIG SWINGING THING, dynamic leader of the iconic band, The Fools, brings his big band with attitude, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
AMERICA, brings all their radio hits and more, 7 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, 1970s favorites prove why they are road warriors, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
JUDY COLLINS, 7 p.m., Grammy Award-winning American singer and songwriter with a career spanning over 60 years, The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
PETER WOLF and the Midnight Travelers, former frontman for the legendary J. Geils Band, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
CARBON LEAF, blend of rock, folk, Celtic, bluegrass and Americana the Virginia quintet calls "ether-electrified porch music, 7 p.m. Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
SARAH JAROSZ, four-time Grammy Award-winner singer-songwriter makes her Rockport debut in support of her new release "Blue Heron Suite," 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
RONNIE EARL AND THE BROADCASTERS, bringing his own brand of the blues home, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS, the spirit of swing comes to town, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
BLESSID UNION OF SOULS, alternative rock powerhouse known of "I Believe," 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
LEO KOTTKE & MIKE GORDON, legendary guitarist returns, this time, with Phish's Mike Gordon, 7 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
WYNONNA JUDD and the Big Noise, new inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame brings her muse to town, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
COMEDIAN BOB MARLEY, the pride of the Great State o' Maine, 6 & 8:30 p.m./Saturday, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
MASTERS OF THE TELECASTER with GE Smith, Jim Weider and Jon Herington, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
JOHN CAFFERTY & The Beaver Brown Band, 8 p.m., New England favorites bring its own blend of rock 'n' roll, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
THE FOOLS, with the Psychedelic Relics, New Year's eve celebration, 7 p.m. dinner/9 p.m. show, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
RYAN MONTBLEAU BAND, Peabody native and gang celebrate the coming of 2022, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
ADAM EZRA GROUP, local favorite helps ring in the new year, 5:30 & 9 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.