Coming Up on Stage
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
SCOTT STRAPP, lead vocalist and lyricist of the rock band Creed, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
WILLIE ALEXANDER'S Persistence of Memory Orchestra, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.
HOT TAMALE BRASS BAND, New Orleans jazz, Stevens-Coolidge Estate, 153 Chickering Road, North Andover.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
CHRIS SMITHERS, 5:45 p.m, Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., Beverly.
KING SAISON, noon, Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
SESSION AMERICANA, 5:45 p.m., Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., Beverly.
THE BOONDOCK SINNERS, noon, Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
TUESDAY, AUG. 23
LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, Aug. 25
THE GREAT ESCAPE, remember the '80s? 7 p.m., Castle Hill Picnic Concerts, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
ACE FREHLEY, Kiss cofounder comes to town, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
HYE FUSION, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.
MARTIN SEXTON, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
MYANNA JAZZ QUARTET, contemporary soul-jazz, 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge Estate, 153 Chickering Road, North Andover.
LOVE DOGS, hot horns and more, 6:30 p.m., Long Hill Summer Concert Series, 572 Essex St. Beverly.
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
SPEED THE PLOUGH, noon, Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
SCOTT OUELLETTE TRIO, noon, Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
THURSDAY, Sept. 1
ORVILLE GIDDINGS BAND BLUES, 7 p.m., Castle Hill Picnic Concerts, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich.
HEATHER MALONEY, 7:30 p.m., Marblehead, www.homegrownhouseconcerts.live
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
CANDLEBOX, with all their hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
ROCKWOOD TAYLOR, noon, Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
ETANA with Christopher Ellis, Reggae Sunday hosted by DJ Green Lion Crew, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
KIANA RENAE, noon, Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
MONDAY, SEPT. 5
LEE BIDDLE, noon, Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY, 8 p.m. Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
CAPE ANN BIG BAND, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.
RICHIE KOTZEN, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
CHELSEA BARRY, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
JON POUSETTE-DART DUO, '70s classic rock hit-maker, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Week's Circulars
Special Sections
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE