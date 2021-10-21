FRIDAY, OCT. 22
ADAM EZRA GROUP, shows by the Boston-based AEG are a one-of-a-kind, community-driven experience, propelled by the spirit of the people in front of the stage, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THE AIRPLANE FAMILY, 50th Anniversary of “Blows Against The Empire” by Jefferson Airplane co-founder Paul Kantner, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
CHRIS SMITHERS, folk/blues singer, guitarist and songwriter with more than 20 albums dating back to ‘71, 7 p.m., The Wood Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, N.H.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
SUZANNE VEGA, one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
THE TUBES, Bay Area band whose 1975 debut album was powered by the underground hit single “White Punks on Dope,” 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury.
GLENN MILLER BAND, iconic big band, noon and 5:30 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
UNDER THE STREETLAMP, tight harmonies and slick dance moves electrify the American radio songbook, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
AMERICA, 50th anniversary of the band that rode “Horse With No Name,” to fame, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
MATT NAKOA, award-winning songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
THE FIXX/FASTBALL, two iconic bands in one show, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
LIZ LONGLEY, Berklee College of Music grad, Nashville-based singer-songwriter supports her critically acclaimed release “Funeral For My Past,” 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
LISA FISCHER, has emerged as the most inventive and heartfelt interpreter of classic rock songs working today after decades of work with headliners like The Rolling Stones, Sting, Tina Turner and Nine Inch Nails, 8 p.m. Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
JEFFREY FOUCAULT, Americana singer-songwriter with 14 albums to his credit, 7 p.m., The Wood Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, N.H.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
FALL BLUES FESTIVAL: “Blues Trail Revisited,” documentary film by Ted Reed, followed by all-star concert featuring James Montgomery Band, Sugar Ray Norcia, Erin Harpe and the Uptown Horns, film at 7 p.m., concert 8:30 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
JOHNNY A., renown guitarist with a decade-spanning career and a highly acclaimed new record, Driven, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
CHARLIE ALBRIGHT, American pianist, composer and improviser, 3 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
BLUES PROJECT 2020, founding members Steve Katz and Roy Blumenfeld join Barry Melton, Jesse Williams, Ken Clark and Mick Connolly recreate the seminal album, “PROJECTIONS” in its entirety plus classic hits, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
BIG HEAD TOOD AND THE MONSTER, not that big on anniversaries, so there won’t be any big hoopla over the fact that the band is officially crossing the three-decade mark this year. 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
CARBON LEAF, blend of rock, folk, Celtic, bluegrass and Americana the Virginia quintet calls “ether-electrified porch music,” 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
PETER WOLF and the Midnight Travelers, former frontman for the legendary J. Geils Band, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
MARC BROUSSARD, American singer-songwriter whose style is best described as “Bayou Soul” — a mix of funk, blues, R&B, rock and pop with distinct Southern roots, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
ROOMFUL OF BLUES, an New England institution that’s been plying the blues scene for decades, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
AL DI MEOLA TRIO, real-life guitar hero makes his Rockport debut in support of his recent Beatles tribute album, Across the Universe, 8 p.m.(6 p.m. VIP Meet & Greet available), Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
SARAH JAROSZ, four-time Grammy Award-winner singer-songwriter makes her Rockport debut in support of her new release “Blue Heron Suite,” 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.