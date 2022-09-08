FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
MASON DARLING & JEANIE STAHL, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
CAPE ANN BIG BAND, 6 p.m., Music on Meetinghouse Green, Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester.
RICHIE KOTZEN, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
CHELSEA BARRY, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
JON POUSETTE-DART DUO, '70s classic rock hit-maker, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
MAKARIMBA, ensemble returns to Cape Ann for a tribute to Chick Corea, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
VERIVERY, the K-Pop sensation, 7:30 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
SPYRO GYRA, jazz at its most accessible, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
THE WEIGHT BAND, former members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SAINTS & LIARS, 7:30 p.m., Marblehead, www.homegrownhouseconcerts.live
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
AL DI MEOLA, genuine guitar hero, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
MIKE AND AMY AIKEN, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
TAJ MAHAL, the one and only, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
RICHARD THOMPSON, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, Sept. 23
AN EVENING WITH THE COWBOY JUNKIES, their Trinity Session release is legendary, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
ANTJE DUVEKOT, with Chris O'Brien, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
HERMAN'S HERMITS with Peter Noone, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
WARD HAYDEN AND THE OUTLIERS, Boston-based band brings new "Free Country," release, 5 p.m., Monaplex, 30 E Water St, North Andover.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
PAMELA MEANS, singer-songwriter, jazz musician, activist, and educator, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
JAMES MONTGOMERY with Christine Ohlman and special horn section, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
MARSHALL TUCKER BAND, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
ROOMFUL OF BLUES, New England's legendary outfit, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
PETER WOLF & The Midnight Travelers, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
GLENN TILBROOK, hitmaker with Squeeze, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
TOAD THE WET SPROCKET, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
LORI MCKENNA, the toast of Nashville plays in a historic setting, 8 p.m., The Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly.
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
THE WOOD BROTHERS, bringing their happiness jones to the Granite State, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SHAWN COLVIN, three-time Grammy winner, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
CHERYL WHEELER with Kenny White, New England folk institution, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
HOT CLUB OF COWTOWN, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
THE SMITHEREENS with guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw, what a treat, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
MELVIN SEALS & JGB, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
JOE NICHOLS, one of music's highly praised traditional artists, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
JEN KEARNEY & HER BAND, unique take, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, North Andover, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
AN EVENING WITH GEORGE WINSTON, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FROM A. TO BEATLES, Johnny A and music of the Fab Four, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
CREATING DAVID BOWIE with Todd Rundgen, Adrian Belew and others, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
MICHAEL SCHENKER'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR, former guitarist for Scorpions and UFO takes it on the road, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
HEATHER MALONEY, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
STAN STRICKLAND QUARTET, 8 p.m., Me&Thee Music, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
DELLA MAE, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
LEO KOTTKE, master of the six- and 12-string guitar, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
ALISA AMADOR, NPR's 2022 Tiny Desk Concert winner with her trio, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, 12 School St., Rockport.
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS & THE DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND, New Orleans' celebrated modern brass band teams uo with the Zips and their blend of 1930s jazz and swing, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THE OUTLAWS, southern rock's finest heads north, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
FORTUNE, North Shore favs play at the beach, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
ZERO, Steve Kimock and friends, 8 p.m. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
JANIS IAN, Last North American Tour - Celebrating Our Years Together, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
JANIS IAN, Last North American Tour - Celebrating Our Years Together, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
THE TUBES, white punks on dope, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
RICHARD MARX, Grammy nominated singer and more, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
BLUE OYSTER CULT, so much more than just "Don't Fear the Reaper," 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.