FRIDAY, DEC. 31

THE FOOLS, with the Psychedelic Relics, New Year's eve celebration, 7 p.m. dinner/9 p.m. show, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

RYAN MONTBLEAU BAND, Peabody native and gang celebrate the coming of 2022, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

ADAM EZRA GROUP, local favorite helps ring in the new year, 5:30 & 9 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall,  10 A St., Derry, N.H.

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

FORTUNE, hailing from Peabody, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

DANIELLE MIRAGLIA, award-winning singer-songwriter, 8 p.m., Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

SIMONS AND GOODWIN, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

ON A WINTER'S NIGHT,  with Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky and Patty Larkin, 25th anniversary tour by singer-songwriters, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SATURDAY, Jan. 22

ENTRAIN, Martha's Vineyard-based band wows fans with their distinctive sound, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

SUNDAY, JAN. 23

MARC COHN, singer-songwriter known for "Walking in Memphis, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

MARTIN BARRE- Jethro Tull's Aqualung 50th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

HEAVY METAL HORNS, group of veteran musicians transform classic rock and heavy metal tunes into the most unique experience, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

LIZ LONGLEY, songwriting siren from Nashville, 8 p.m.,  Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

ESSEX RIVER ROUNDERS, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

RICK SPRINGFIELD, so much more than "Jessie's Girl," 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

MIKE GIRARD'S BIG SWINGING THING, former Fools' frontman brings a big sound to the Seacoast, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

STEVEN PAGE, singer-front man of the Bare Naked Ladies, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

TOWER OF POWER, horns galore with the giants of the music world, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

NATALIE MCMASTERS,  Nova Scotian fiddler whose a superstar in the world of Celtic music,  8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

JESSE COLIN YOUNG, songs of the Sixties and today, 8 p.m.,  Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

STEPHEN MARLEY, son of the late, great Bob Marley, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

BOTTLES AND CANS, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.

CATAPULT, shadow choreography production that wowed 'em on America's Got Talent, 2 and 7 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

WISHBONE ASH, early innovators of rock, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

EDWIN MCCAIN, southern romantic with lots of big hits, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

ALLMAN BETTS BAND,  Devon Allman, Duane Betts, and Berry Duane Oakley - sons of ABB alums - bring originals and classic ABB hits alive, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

GLENGARRY BHOYS, a bit of the green after St. Paddy's Day, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

THE ENGLISH BEAT, founded in Birmingham, England, in 1978, the Beat fuses Latin, ska, pop, soul, reggae and punk rock , 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

THE DIRTY KNOBS WITH MIKE CAMPBELL, Tom Petty sidekick finds his own voice, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

BLUE OYSTER CULT, since 1971 the boys from Long Island have kept rock's bright light burning, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

AL STEWART, Scottish-born singer-songwriter who road the English folk-rock wave to stardom, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

HERMAN'S HERMITS, starring Peter Noone, English pop for the Sixties at it's finest, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

JOE NICHOLS, a mainstay of country music for two decades, bridging the gap between the genre's old-school roots and contemporary era, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.  

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

MOLLY HATCHET, southern rock band formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1971, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.  

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

TOMMY EMMANUEL, Australian guitarist known for his complex fingerstyle technique, energetic performances and use of percussive effects on the instrument, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.   

MARC BROUSSARD, one of the prime purveyor of "Bayou Soul" and a crowd favorite, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

GORDON LIGHTFOOT, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist helped define the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and 1970s, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.   

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

SERGIO MENDES, with six decades of music (and 55 albums), 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

HONKYTONK WOMEN BAND, Gloucester-based acoustic band in a coffeehouse setting, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.

THE BACON BROTHERS, brothers Michael and Kevin have 10 albums to their credit and a devoted following, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.  

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

THE ZOMBIES, Brits who solidified the British Invasion with No. 1 hits "She Not There" and "Time of the Season," 8  p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

SUNDAY, MAY 1

ERIC JOHNSON, Grammy winning guitarist, vocalist, composer and multi-instrumentalist, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H. 

THURSDAY, MAY 5

STRYPER, 8 p.m., first openly Christian heavy metal band to gain recognition in the mainstream music world, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.    

SATURDAY, MAY 7

SHAWN COLVIN, three-time Grammy award winner on her Steady On-32nd Anniversary Tour, The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 

SATURDAY, MAY 10
JOANIE LEEDS and the Nightlights, 10:30 a.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 
 
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
SONIC SLAM 2022 with Cinderella's Tom Keifer Band, L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat, headbangers rejoice, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.    
 

Trending Video

Recommended for you