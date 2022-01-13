SATURDAY, JAN. 15
SIMONS AND GOODWIN, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
ON A WINTER'S NIGHT, with Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky and Patty Larkin, 25th anniversary tour by singer-songwriters, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, Jan. 22
ENTRAIN, Martha's Vineyard-based band wows fans with their distinctive sound, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SUNDAY, JAN. 23
MARC COHN, singer-songwriter known for "Walking in Memphis, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
MARTIN BARRE- Jethro Tull's Aqualung 50th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, FEB. 12
HEAVY METAL HORNS, group of veteran musicians transform classic rock and heavy metal tunes into the most unique experience, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
LIZ LONGLEY, songwriting siren from Nashville, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
ESSEX RIVER ROUNDERS, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
THURSDAY, FEB. 24
RICK SPRINGFIELD, so much more than "Jessie's Girl," 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
MIKE GIRARD'S BIG SWINGING THING, former Fools' frontman brings a big sound to the Seacoast, 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury.
SUNDAY, FEB. 27
STEVEN PAGE, singer-front man of the Bare Naked Ladies, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
TOWER OF POWER, horns galore with the giants of the music world, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
NATALIE MCMASTERS, Nova Scotian fiddler whose a superstar in the world of Celtic music, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
JESSE COLIN YOUNG, songs of the Sixties and today, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
DERVISH, Irish supergroup kicks of the 2022 Roots Music series, 4 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport.
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
STEPHEN MARLEY, son of the late, great Bob Marley, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
BOTTLES AND CANS, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
CATAPULT, shadow choreography production that wowed 'em on America's Got Talent, 2 and 7 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
WISHBONE ASH, early innovators of rock, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
EDWIN MCCAIN, southern romantic with lots of big hits, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
ALLMAN BETTS BAND, Devon Allman, Duane Betts, and Berry Duane Oakley - sons of ABB alums - bring originals and classic ABB hits alive, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
GLENGARRY BHOYS, a bit of the green after St. Paddy's Day, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
THE ENGLISH BEAT, founded in Birmingham, England, in 1978, the Beat fuses Latin, ska, pop, soul, reggae and punk rock , 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
THE DIRTY KNOBS WITH MIKE CAMPBELL, Tom Petty sidekick finds his own voice, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
BLUE OYSTER CULT, since 1971 the boys from Long Island have kept rock's bright light burning, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
AL STEWART, Scottish-born singer-songwriter who road the English folk-rock wave to stardom, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
HERMAN'S HERMITS, starring Peter Noone, English pop for the Sixties at it's finest, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
JOE NICHOLS, a mainstay of country music for two decades, bridging the gap between the genre's old-school roots and contemporary era, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
CHERYL WHEELER, singer-songwriter whose gems have been covered by diverse superstars such as Garth Brooks and Bette Midler, 8 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
MOLLY HATCHET, southern rock band formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1971, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
TOMMY EMMANUEL, Australian guitarist known for his complex fingerstyle technique, energetic performances and use of percussive effects on the instrument, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
MARC BROUSSARD, one of the prime purveyor of "Bayou Soul" and a crowd favorite, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
GORDON LIGHTFOOT, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist helped define the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and 1970s, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
SERGIO MENDES, with six decades of music (and 55 albums), 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
HONKYTONK WOMEN BAND, Gloucester-based acoustic band in a coffeehouse setting, 7 p.m., Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich.
THE BACON BROTHERS, brothers Michael and Kevin have 10 albums to their credit and a devoted following, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
THE ZOMBIES, Brits who solidified the British Invasion with No. 1 hits "She Not There" and "Time of the Season," 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
ERIC JOHNSON, Grammy winning guitarist, vocalist, composer and multi-instrumentalist, 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
THURSDAY, MAY 5
STRYPER, 8 p.m., first openly Christian heavy metal band to gain recognition in the mainstream music world, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, N.H.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
SHAWN COLVIN, three-time Grammy award winner on her Steady On-32nd Anniversary Tour, The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly.
THE SELDOM SCENE, Grammy nominated bluegrass innovators, 8 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport.