Ever been on a blind date?
For millions of American from 1965 to 1973 that panic came vicariously through the television smash hit “The Dating Game.”
It was the first of many game shows from Chuck Barris, who also brought America “The Gong Show,” and “The Newlywed Game.”
The premise was simple....an eligible single quizzes three suitors who are out of sight, except for the audience.
A version of the show with all local contestants will go live Saturday, May 20, at the Larcom Theatre with “The Dating Game — LIVE,” a special evening of game-show fun courtesy of owner Lisa and Donnie Crowell.
Much like the original game show, one contestant will ask three people who are hidden behind a curtain questions that help determine which of the three they would like to get to know better. And of course, one couple from each episode will win a special date.
Crowell said they wanted the top prizes — a dinner date at a local restaurant — to showcase the great dining and leisure attractions the North Shore and the region offers.
Initially, the show attracted a pool of more than 125 applicants, willing to get up on the stage at the historical downtown theater to possibly meet their dream date.
Lisa Crowell said she winnowed down the field of would-be contestants, having them answer a series of questions, and then on videos.
Most of all, she tried to look for potential matches.
“We opened it to all genders/dating preferences, but in the end narrowed to whom we could match based on those criteria. If demand continues, we will do future shows with covering the span of dating preferences. We wanted to bring a fun, interactive experience to the community where real people could participate. We had this idea pre-COVID and are excited to finally bring it to life,” she said.
The contestants slated for Saturday, May 20, are an interesting group of men and women, ages 29 to 70, from all over the area — Beverly, Salem, Peabody, Danvers, Marblehead, Ipswich, Gloucester, Haverhill and Reading.
Some are single, some divorced, and one widowed, she said. Most will be funny, some super charming, others brutally honest, interesting, articulate and possibly poised. Each possesses qualities that set them apart from the dozens and dozens of original applicants.
Their responses to the simple “The Dating Game — Live” questions hinted who they are. What Superhero would you describe yourself and why?
Of course, there were the expected Capt. America, Wonderwoman, Superman, Thor, Spiderman responses, but others selected Barnacle Boy from Spongebob, Black Widow, Wolverine “because I like my nails,” and Barack Obama. Several said they didn’t follow superhero movies at all. Finishing the sentence, “I like...” respondents offered another glimpse of themselves. The beach, the beach at sunset, family, kids, dogs, and new experiences.
Travel was a big response, including one contestant who likes to spontaneously get up and go with no set agenda. “I flew to Copenhagen last fall and had a great time.”
And ice cream, everybody, likes ice cream. One contestant simply deadpanned “I like watching police interrogation videos on Youtube.”
Equally amusing were the answers to the question of “If you were an animal, what would you be and why?”
A few said they would be birds, owls, eagles, but others went for the four-legged route — lions, wolves, dogs, giraffes, zebras, gazelles and even elephants. A few thought outside of the box with one picking an otter, “because I like swimming on my back for extended period of time,” and a sloth, “because they appreciate taking life slow, enjoy being able to relax, and aren’t in a hurry or a rush.”
So there promises to be plenty of characters in the running for the blind dates awarded in each of the three episodes of “The Dating Game” at the Larcom.
“The show was on before online apps, before swiping right and left. I think to have the game show at our theater — an old-school theater — is a perfect setting as well. I guess it was a more innocent time then, when people had filters, too. “During the screenings, contestants shared that “lot of them are sick of the (dating) apps, that this is a unique way to meeting and maybe find love. And if not love, then have a good time.”
Crowell said besides the audience’s responses, each bachelor or bachelorette has just the sound of the contestant’s voice to guide their choice.
“Obviously, the different element here is you are having a live audience help make your decision versus these apps where you actually don’t hear the person, all your conversation is online, so you don’t even hear their voice. So we bring that element — hearing the person’s voice before you decide to go on the date,” she said. “It really is a blind date because with dating apps you can see their picture, and here you can’t.”
MEET THE HOST: Bradley Boutcher The Dating Game — LIVE
Comedian-actor-host Bradley Boutcher is a long-time North Shore resident who has performed in numerous productions in the greater Boston area, including work with Stage 284, The Footlight Club, and Colonial Chorus Players. He said he loves local, community-oriented entertainment, and is excited to bring his experience as a live-event host and comedian to the Larcom later this month.
IF YOU GO
The Dating Game LIVE Three Episodes. One Night. Saturday, May 20, 8 p.m., door 7 p.m. Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly www.thelarcom.org/