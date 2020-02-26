Bina Venkataraman, author of “The Optimist’s Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age,” will speak at a free public book event with Christopher Lydon, host of WBUR’s “Open Source,” on Friday at 7 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport.
The program follows Venkataraman’s stay at 20th-century sculptor Paul Manship’s idyllic Lanesville property, which has been transformed into a nonprofit cultural organization.
Venkataraman was the first writer to participate in the Manship Artists Residency + Studios in Gloucester, spending two weeks there last year with her husband, artist Andrew Fish.
She brings decades of experience, studies and a varied career to her groundbreaking work that illuminates what humans can do to better prepare for all types of global disasters, whether man-made or natural. But she also has seen how entrenched big business and governments are, which creates even greater challenges for forward thinking, instead encouraging continued reactionary efforts in the aftermath of disasters, whether a hurricane or a terrorist attack.
Her book has struck a chord with reviewers. The Washington Post stated: “Venkataraman vividly depicts what happens when we don’t plan ahead and what we can do about it, on our own and together.” And Kirkus Reviews wrote: “A timely reminder that time is not on our side without long-term thinking.”
Venkataraman’s work “lies at the intersection of social progress, technology and environmental change,” according to a press release.
Her point is not to spread fear, but to change short-term thinking into long-term planning at all levels — from the individual to the corporate to state, national and global policies.
“It’s about thinking ahead in our reckless and often distracted age,” Venkataraman said. “People who live along coastlines like Cape Ann’s, which are rapidly changing in a warming climate, could draw on the stories and the tricks of foresight in the book to better prepare their families and communities for what lies ahead.”
However, there are countless examples of how choices made by businesses, communities and society have reinforced shortsightedness. It is that same mindset that drives businesses to focus primarily on quarterly profits.
Venkataraman, whose parents immigrated decades ago from south India, is an author steeped in academia, but also one who has traveled the globe to study and conduct research and who has served in the highest level of the U.S. government.
An alumna of Brown University in Rhode Island and Harvard’s Kennedy School in Cambridge, she served as a senior adviser for climate change innovation in the White House and as the director of global policy initiatives at Cambridge’s Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard. She previously taught in MIT’s program on science, technology and society. She also worked as a science journalist for The New York Times, among other publications. She currently is the editorial page editor of The Boston Globe.
“The Optimist’s Telescope” was named a top business book by Financial Times and a best book of the year by Amazon, Science Friday and National Public Radio.
Venkataraman, 40, grew up in Wooster, Ohio, a city slightly smaller than Gloucester.
As an undergraduate, she studied environmental science and international relations, after which she lived in New York City, where she worked for an international conservation organization. In 2005 and 2006, she lived in Vietnam as a Princeton fellow working to develop an HIV clinic in a rural area, which encompasses one aspect of her diverse background. Her book also includes examples from fisheries, both in the United States and abroad.
In 2013, she began working in the White House, where her experience served as a catalyst for this book.
“There were a lot of challenges I faced working with companies and communities in making plans for the changing climate, which led to this question in my mind about where it was possible for people to think long term and whether we can avoid the fate of doomed civilizations,” she said in a phone interview. “Can we act on the science and knowledge available to us now?”
Venkataraman has been giving talks around the country and in Europe since the release of her book in August.
“Part of my goal is to share as many of these ideas with as many people as possible,” she said. “We have choices we can make as people and as a society, but I don’t naively believe we necessarily will do those things. It’s important to recognize the choices we do have and offer a sense of what we are capable of solving if we take the actions we need to for the future.”
Rebecca Reynolds, executive director of Manship Artists Residency + Studios, said she was thrilled that Venkataraman and her husband could take part in the residency.
“They are young, ambitious, interesting, amenable and very talented,” Reynolds said. “It wasn’t until after the residency was awarded that I realized how perfect this idea of inviting artist couples would be because it allows us to continue the Manship legacy. The wife of Paul Manship, Isabel, was a painter who’d studied with William Merritt Chase, and his son John, an artist, had Margaret Cassidy as his wife and she was also an artist. This is a house that welcomed and nourished artist couples.”
During Venkataraman’s time at the house, nestled between two quarries, she said she started working on a nascent screenplay concept.
“It was inspiring to be on the Manship property, where so many works of art have been created over many decades,” she said.
IF YOU GO
What: “Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age, a Look Through the Optimist’s Telescope” featuring author Bina Venkataraman and radio personality Christopher Lydon
When: Friday, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport
How much: Free admission. Reserve a seat at www.manship.app.rsvpify.com. The Bookstore of Gloucester on Main Street has books for sale.
More information: 978-290-8438 or www.manshipartists.org
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.