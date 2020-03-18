Entertaining the masses: Social media lets the local show go on in different ways

Brian Doser, better known as The Music Man, normally performs a drop-in music program for children three days a week at The Community House in Hamilton.
But thanks to COVID-19, Doser has gone global, after taking his show online.
“I started Sunday,” he said. “I put the word out on Saturday, and it’s kind of spread. I’ve never experienced going viral like this before.”
Doser, who lives in Wenham, has been playing children’s music since around 2004, when he started performing in an upbeat style at the Great Harvest Bread Co. in North Beverly.
He began playing at The Community House around 2007 and, until recently, also taught music production at the New England School of Communications in Bangor, Maine.
“I left my college teaching position to do music full time and take care of my family,” he said.
But when the current public health crisis hit, every opportunity that Doser had to play music was shut down. So he started performing every day at 10 a.m. on Facebook live for 45 minutes.
“I’ve learned over the years that that’s the attention span preschoolers tend to have,” he said.
Where he typically plays in front of 150 to 200 children a week at The Community House, his new remote audience is much bigger.
“It’s been far more successful than I could have imagined,” Doser said yesterday. “I had 3,000 from the video today already.”
Doser has also been surprised at some of the responses he has received, after asking his audience for feedback.
“Yesterday, I said, why don’t you write in, and I had North Carolina, Philadelphia, Atlanta,” he said. “Today, somebody from the U.K., Fort Worth, San Francisco.”
He has even inspired some children to join him in making music and post their own performances online.
“Children post pictures,” Doser said. “A child playing percussion or ukulele, playing along. It’s very gratifying.”
But as pleased as he has been with the response, Doser understands that the current, unique situation has helped to drive the growth of his audience.
“It’s something where it seems to fit a niche right now, where people want some comfort, and they want something to do for their children, where they are indoors all day long,” he said.
He is going through the same situation in his house, with children who are 12, 13, 15 and 18. His daughter Hannah has been joining him for his performances, singing and playing various instruments.
Doser isn’t alone in finding new fans by performing in a different, digital venue.
Theater in the Open in Newburyport, which has been performing family-friendly productions in Maudslay State Park for more than 30 years, is now streaming storytelling sessions, music and theater online.
Dubbed “Social Distancing Storytime,” the offerings so far have included artistic director Teddy Speck, joined by his daughters, reading and talking about children’s books such as “Make Way for Ducklings” and “The Runaway Bunny.”
Amesbury resident Carol Feingold describes them as a “homey” alternative to commercially available forms of entertainment.
“It feels as though they are sitting cross-legged on the floor and being read to by a friend,” she said. “My granddaughters are enthralled.”
Doser said that he plans to continue his broadcasts through this Friday, when he will see how things are going.
He said it’s a little strange singing to a green light on his laptop, rather than a roomful of children, but he tries to remain conscious that there are preschoolers watching.
“Now, from requests coming in, the kids are skewing a little older, and I try to throw in some songs for them, as well, like ‘Puff the Magic Dragon,’ ‘On Top of Old Spaghetti,’ ‘This Land is Your Land.’”
Although he is performing more often online then he did in person, he hasn’t run out of songs to sing.
“I’d say at this stage, off the top of my head, I could do 50 or 60 songs without thinking about it,” he said.
But with all the additional requests he is getting, Doser said that he is using his spare time to expand his repertoire even further.
“Most of the music I play are these timeless classics like ‘Wheels on the Bus,’ songs that my grandmother sang to me, that have been around for 200 years for a reason,” he said.
Check them out
www.facebook.com/briandosermusic
www.facebook.com/theaterintheopen
