BYFIELD – The works of Gloucester-based photographer Tsar Fedorsky will be featured at Governor’s Academy through Friday, Nov. 19.
Th exhibit, “The Light Under the Door and Other Personal Landscapes,” centers on personal yet relatable narratives.
Fedorsky’s photographs reveal every day settings, examining common themes both inside the intimacy of the home and the possibilities of the outside world.
Fedorsky’s works include xianotype and silver gelatin prints and use photography to offer up the beauty of light, the mystery of shadow, and the unguarded moments of strangers.
Fedorsky earned a Master of Fine Arts in photography from University of Hartford in 2014 and completed a full-time undergraduate study in photography at the Academy of Art College in San Francisco in 1985. She lives in Gloucester.
Fedorsky is a 2018 Guggenheim Fellow and a Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art grant recipient.
The exhibit is in the Remis Lobby at the Wilkie Center for the Performing Arts, 1 Elm St., on The Governor’s Academy’s campus. Follow @govsarts and @govsacademy on Instagram for updates on public viewing times, an artist talk and a closing reception.