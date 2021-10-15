NEWBURYPORT — Outside-In, an exhibit featuring photography by Jay McCarthy and paintings by Kale Baker Amato, continues through Nov. 15 at the first floor gallery at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square.
The Institution for Savings Gallery, on the first floor of the Firehouse, hosts 12 art exhibits each year. All art is for sale and proceeds benefit the artist and Firehouse Center for the Arts.
Award-winning photographer McCarthy has been passionate about his craft for the past 30 years. He specializes in landscape and portraiture photography and his work has been featured in numerous juried shows and galleries across the region. His work graces calendars, magazine covers and feature spreads, and be found in galleries near and far.
Baker Amato’s latest project “Vessels” depicts potted plants in controlled setting of a greenhouse. Through use of perspective and subject matter, Baker explores the parallels between the potted plant and humanity, speaking to the fragility and codependence of both upon outside forces bigger than themselves. “Vessels” is a nod to the beauty of the collective, the power of the individual and the interconnectedness of humanity with the land and acknowledging the “glass house” we live within.
Through Nov. 15, Gallery: Noon-5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday