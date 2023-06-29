With Independence Day falling on Tuesday this year, fans of fireworks will have tons of choices this coming holiday.
The skies above Essex County will be alight with fireworks almost every night in the coming week.
Ipswich will kick off Independence Day on Friday, June 30, with its annual display at Turner Hill Golf Club, followed by Saturday, July 1, Salisbury Beach and Sunday, July 2, at Haverhill’s Riverside Park.
The lion’s share of Essex County cities and towns — 10 between Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4 — hold displays on or closer to the actual holiday.
Independence Day also brings plenty of festivals, gatherings and celebrations throughout the region. Here are a few:
SALEM
Salem celebrates the Fourth in a big way. It’s annual celebration of America’s founding attracts, on the average, 25,000 fans who gather at Derby Wharf for a pops concert, food vendors, local DJs, dancing, kids activities, arts and crafts before the big fireworks display over Salem Harbor and the Tall Ship Friendship.
Salem’s Fourth begins at 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, with an opening ceremony at 7:15 p.m., followed by the Pops concert by the Hillyer Festival Orchestra with fireworks alighting the sky at 9:15 p.m.
AMESBURY
Amesbury Days’ 12-day run celebrates all things Amesbury and happening during the Fourth of July holiday.
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, at Woodsom Farm will serve as the grand finale of the 123th annual Amesbury Days that features activities beginning June 22.
On the schedule in Amesbury is the 6 p.m., Friday, June 30, Riverwalk Dog Walk; 9 a.m., Saturday, July 1, Disc Golf Tournament, Town Disc Golf Course; 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Saturday, July 1, Kendama Classic, Heritage Park/Lafayette Club and 5 p.m., Sunday, July 3, Flatbread Skate Night!, Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park, Upper Millyard.
MARBLEHEAD
While the big Fourth of July fireworks in the harbor Tuesday at 9:15 p.m., will be a huge draw, the Marblehead Festival of Arts Concerts 2023 program will keep visitors and residents busy beginning Saturday.
The festival falls on the weekend before July 4 and features 16 acts over four nights and three days. The 57th Performing Arts Program at the natural concert venue at Crocker Park offers music for every taste.
Performances beginning at noon on Saturday, July 1, includes School of Rock Wakefield, These Kids ROCK!, Lynn Music Foundation, Keep Moving Forward, Los Sugar Kings, Jambalaya Horns; on Sunday, July 2, Mojo Men, Lauren Mahoney, Shy Band, Samantha Rae Band, Ward Hayden & The Outliers, Cameron, Arnold & Savage, Compaq Big Band; Tuesday, July 4, Marblehead School of Music, True North, Hayley Reardon with The Clements Brothers and Mica’s Groove Train. The national anthem will be performed by Shea Mavros.
BEVERLY
The Beverly Farms – Prides Crossing Fourth of July Committee runs the annual Independence Day celebration that traces its roots back to the 1880s. The 4th of July, over time, has developed into a highly anticipated annual homecoming event for current and former Farms-Prides residents.
Featured events are the always unique morning 4th of July Parade and a spectacular evening shoreline illumination and aerial fireworks display held at West Beach.
Rounding out the holiday events, there’s the House Decorating Contest, the Family & Friends Cookout, the post Parade “Old Timers” adult softball game at Dix Park, races and games at West Beach on the afternoon of the 4th, and musical entertainment at the Beach leading up to the fireworks.
Across town, there’ll be another Independence Day event that won’t include fireworks but promises to be just as moving.
On July 1, at 10 a.m., the Hale Farm will host a community reading of Frederick Douglass’s powerful speech, “What to the American Slave is the Fourth of July?” as part of the Reading Frederick Douglass Together initiative.
Nathan Richardson returns as Frederick Douglass. The event is collaborative endeavor with the City of Beverly, Waring School and others with assistance from grant from Mass Humanities, which provided funding through the Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC), a state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Special guest speakers. Rain or shine.
FIREWORKS
FRIDAY, June 30
Ipswich, Turner Hill Golf Club — 251 Topsfield Road, 9:35 p.m. (Rain date: July 7)
SATURDAY, July 1
Salisbury, Salisbury Beach, 10:15 p.m.
SUNDAY, July 2
Haverhill, Riverside Park, 163 Lincoln Ave., 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: July 5)
MONDAY, July 3
Andover, Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road, 9:20 p.m. (Rain date: July 5)
Gloucester, Fort Area, Stage Fort Park, 1 Hough Ave., 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 8)
North Andover, North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St., at dusk
Beverly, West Beach in Beverly Farms — 121 West Road, 9:15 p.m.
Lynn, Barge near Red Rock — 76 Marine St., 9 p.m. (Rain date: July 5)
TUESDAY, July 4
Amesbury, Woodsom Farm, 223 Lions Mouth Road , 9:30 p.m.
Hampton Beach, NH, Hampton Beach, 9:30 p.m.
Marblehead, Barge in Marblehead Harbor, Commercial St. Wharf (Illumination / Fireworks), 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: July 5)
Salem, Salem Maritime Historic Site, 160 Derby St., 9 p.m. (Rain date: July 12)
Salisbury, Salisbury Beach with Joppa Flats, 10:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, July 5
Hampton Beach, NH, 9:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, July 8
Methuen, Off ramp Route 213, Pleasant Valley Street, 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: July 9)
Salisbury, Salisbury Beach, 10:15 p.m.