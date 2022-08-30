Murre eggs nestled in cotton that appear to have been decorated by an overzealous Abstract Expressionist, a blanched piranha charging ahead in a glass jar of orange-tinged formaldehyde, a cast off typewriter transformed by time into an octopean tangle of rusticles.
From luscious large format Polaroid prints to objects rescued from obscurity, the empathetic, evocative, and multifaceted work of the photographer and conceptual artist Rosamond Purcell explores the ill-defined interstices between the unsettling and the sublime, the beautiful and the bizarre, the natural and the manufactured.
As a body of work, it lays bare humanity’s desperate desire to collect and make sense of it all.
Over a career spanning some 50 years, Purcell has collaborated with paleontologists, anthropologists, historians, museum curators, termite experts, and even a scholar-magician to illuminate and explore the shifting boundaries between art and science. She has found some of her greatest inspiration in long-overlooked storage spaces in natural history museums across the world and in the hills and the shacks of a 13-acre junkyard located in an otherwise picturesque Maine coastal town.
Purcell’s six decades of work, while brilliantly varied and resistant to easy classification, speaks eloquently to the artist’s persistent interrogation of the ways in which humanity has and continues to attempt, often fruitlessly, to understand the world around it.
This exhibition, Purcell’s first retrospective, reflects the breadth of the artist’s career from the late-1960s to today and includes more than 150 of the artist’s photographs, assemblages, collages and installations.
A pioneer of fine art color photography, Purcell’s evolution serves as an inspiration to a generation of artists,
A full-color catalogue published in collaboration with Rizzoli Electa will accompany this exhibition with texts by Errol Morris, Professor Christoph Irmscher, Belinda Rathbone, and Gordon Wilkins, the Addison’s Robert M. Walker Curator of American Art and curator of the exhibition.