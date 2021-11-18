GEORGETOWN — What happens when a young married couple buys a legendary haunted house in Salem, Massachusetts?
The Georgetown Theatre Workshop will answer that question when it presents the final three shows of “All Because of Agatha,” written by Jonathan Troy and directed by Renee Heusser.
The show, produced by Gael Happa, will be presented at the Perley School, 51 North St., Georgetown, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Filled with bright, funny dialogue and a cast of memorable characters, the play open last weekend.
The story centers around a newly married couple who buys a house in historic Salem, which has the annoying feature of being visited each year by a slightly destructive witch named Agatha Forbes. Things go along smoothly, so they decide to make a farewell party out of Agatha’s next visit. A crazy aunt, a nice looking doctor and his mother, a self-proclaimed medium and the local newspaper’s star reporter are all invited.
But the fun vanishes when the witch arrives in a bad temper. Impatient since her arrival, Agatha makes no bones about it — she wants everyone out of the house. To have her way, Agatha taps her special powers and casts a spell which — to every one’s dismay — makes them become, temporarily, as they secretly wish they were. The results are uproarious. Fortunately, they discover (in the nick of time) how to free Agatha from her house-haunting obligation.
Tickets are $14 (Seniors and students $9) and can be purchased at the door or by logging in to our.show/agatha. Credit cards are now accepted. Georgetown Theatre Workshop is a nonprofit organization featuring local actors. For more information, go to gtowntheatre.org.