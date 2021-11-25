Festival of Trees in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A magical holiday wonderland of glittering trees by the sea will be held this weekend and next. Tree raffle, indoor ice skating, photos with Santa, visits with Elsa & Grinch, scavenger hunt, giant gingerbread house and special events are among the highlights.
Enjoy the Holiday Tree Stroll of festively decorated trees and take in the giant gingerbread house - New England’s largest whimsical confectionary creation, designed and hand-built by Amesbury resident Jim Shalkoski, on display in Blue Ocean Event Center lobby. The giant sugary structure is constructed of edible gingerbread, candy, frosting and other colorful holiday sweets, while playful characters and elves are created free-hand from modeling chocolate.
There's indoor skating on a faux ice rink – free with festival admission. Bring skates or rent a pair for $5/person. Children’s and adults’ sizes available.
In addition to visits with the Snow Queen and The Grinch, little ones can meet with Santa to share their Christmas wishes. Donning his big red suit in a big red velvet chair, Santa poses for holiday photos. Children are invited to write their wish list on the Festival’s special Santa stationery and mail the letter in our authentic North Pole Express mailbox.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 5. No advance sales. Hours are Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Same schedule applied to Dec. 3-5. For more, go to www.seafestivaloftrees.com.
Light the Falls 2021 Holiday
METHUEN — "Light the Falls" is the first event for Merrimack Valley that focuses on bringing diversity, inclusion, technology and the arts together. This weekend - Friday, Saturday and Sunday - at 7 p.m. Downtown Methuen hosts a colorful light show and when possible, pop-up musical accompaniment and light refreshments. It's slated to continue through Jan. 1, 2022.
Parade of Trees in Danvers
DANVERS — Since 2009, the Danvers Historical Society and sponsors have ushered in the holiday season with a walk through the annual Parade of Trees at Tapley Memorial Hall.
Imaginative holiday tree and wreath designs are created by area businesses, residents and community groups, each with its own unique theme and style, as well as gifts and decorations, all of which is displayed for a week, then up for raffle to lucky winners.
This year's parade runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5. Join the fun with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice cream social with Cotton Mill Café, and various musical performances. Stroll through the trees event from Tuesdays, 2 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, 2 to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lucky winners announced by 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Winnings pick-up Monday, Dec. 6. For more information, visit www.danvershistory.org/13th-annual-parade-of-trees/.
Hamilton's Hometown Holidays
HAMILTON — The Community House, 284 Bay Road in Hamilton, is hosting visits with Santa on Saturday, Nov, 27 and 28, and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5. this year.
Chat with Santa and have family portraits taken by the fireplace in the festively decorated library. Social distancing will be observed, with families posing 6 feet from Santa, and space reserved for one party at a time.
Admission per family is $50 and includes a digital photograph, special craft kit from Santa, hot cocoa, and cookie to go. Advanced reservations required at www.communityhouse.org. Please note: toy donations for Toys for Tots and food items for the Acord Food Pantry will be collected during this event. The December 4th date coincides with the new Winter Farmers Market, and holiday Boutique at Winthrop School. For more information, visit: www.communityhouse.org for details.
Christmas at Castle Hill
IPSWICH — Castle Hill at Christmas is a time-honored holiday tradition. This year’s Roaring-Twenties-themed decorations feature pearls, feathers, champagne glasses, and holiday elegance through the Crane family’s 1920s mansion.
The piece de resistance, the dining room, is a feast for the eyes sure to make your day merry and bright. Dates are Fridays, Dec. 3, 10, & 17, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11, & 18, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 5, 12, & 19, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; and school vacation week Dec. 27- 31 and Jan. 2, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Timed entry will limit the number of guests for the comfort and safety of guests and staff. Masks a must. Castle Hill located on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Trustees member or Ipswich resident: $15 adult and $9 child. Nonmember: $25 adult and $15 child. Advance reservations recommended at: www.thetrustees.org.
‘Christmas in Salem’ tours
SALEM — Historic Salem Inc’s "Christmas in Salem" virtual house tour tickets, $35, are now available online at www.christmasinsalem.org. Experience holiday decorated homes, with music and a return of fresh wreath-making by the Salem Garden Club. The tour — “A Return to Tradition” — features eight homes — a historic and architectural mix of what makes Salem merry at the holidays, Dec. 4 and 5.
The Salem Garden Club workshop/sales room will be open Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Church, 316 Essex St. All proceeds support Salem historic preservation in Salem. For more information, visit www.salemgardenclub.com/christmas-boutique