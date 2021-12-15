‘Sounding Joy’ on Dec. 17
GLOUCESTER — On Friday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m., The Musicians of the Old Post Road present their new holiday program “Sounding Joy.” The concert features jubilant works from the Classical period, including Mozart’s “Exsultate Jubilate,” with soprano Jessica Petrus. This is the ensemble’s fifth holiday concert hosted by the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. Preferred $45; general $30; students $10 with ID; under 12 free. Tickets are available at the door and in advance at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. Masks a must and proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test. Handicapped lift at 10 Church St. corner.
Holiday artisan market set
ANDOVER — Twenty-five local artisans will offer unique gifts for holiday giving Saturday, Dec. 18, at fiVO Design in Dundee Park. The event will offer plenty of festivities, including crafts for kids and free photos with Buddy the Elf (from noon to 1 p.m.). The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be held at 12 Dundee Park Drive.
Candlelight service in ‘Port
NEWBURYPORT — The annual Candlelight Service returns to the First Religious Society Sanctuary this holiday season. The Candlelight Chorale will present a program of contemplative and spiritually deep music celebrating Christmas. The nearly 100-year-old tradition will be offered twice on Dec. 18 and 19 at 7p.m. Tickets are limited. Justin Murphy-Mancini, justin.murphy-mancini@frsuu.org, if you have any questions or need assistance.
Christmas Eve at First Church in Wenham
WENHAM — Children are welcome to bring their favorite stuffed animal to meet the baby Jesus by candlelight on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 4:30 p.m., at an outdoor live nativity family service at the First Church of Wenham (United Church of Christ) 1 Arbor St, Wenham. Blessings of Peace to all, with music and bells, Christmas story and prayers. Then, at 9 p.m., all are welcome to an indoor Christmas Eve service. Masks are a must. Questions? 978-468-4900, Monday — Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, or email: firstchurchwenham@verizon.net
Christmas at Castle Hill
IPSWICH — Castle Hill at Christmas is a time-honored holiday tradition. This year’s Roaring Twenties-themed decorations feature pearls, feathers, champagne glasses, and holiday elegance through the Crane family’s 1920s mansion. The piece de resistance, the dining room, is a feast for the eyes sure to make your day merry and bright. Dates are Friday 17, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec.18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and school vacation week Dec. 27-31 and Jan. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Timed entry will limit the number of guests for the comfort and safety of guests and staff. Masks a must. Castle Hill located on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Trustees member or Ipswich resident: $15 adult and $9 child. Nonmember: $25 adult and $15 child. Advance reservations are strongly recommended at: www.thetrustees.org.
St Ann’s Parish Christmas Raffle
PEABODY — Tickets are now available for St. Ann’s Parish 2021 Christmas Raffle. Grand prize is $1,000; second prize is $100; third prize is $75 Toomey’s Cleaners Gift Card; and fourth and fifth prizes are $50 cash. The drawing is Sunday, Jan. 9, at St Ann’s Parish, Peabody, following Sunday Mass. A suggested donation is $5 a ticket, available before and after St Ann’s weekend Masses. Ask an usher, contact the parish office at 712 Lowell St., Peabody, or call 978-531-1480. Checks checks made payable to “St. Ann’s Parish.” Return the printed portion of the ticket with your check. Deadline is Friday, Jan. 7. St Ann’s is located on Lynn Street, South Peabody.
Hay rides with Santa
PLAISTOW, N.H. — Sweet Hill Farm will host a free event Saturday, Dec. 18, with its Hay Rides with Santa. Grab your apple cider donuts, coffee and hot cocoa and jump on for a ride around the farm with Santa. The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration at eventbrite.com is encouraged. Tickets can be reserved in advance and any additional seats will be first-come, first-serve. Masks will be required during the rides. Sweet Hill Farm is located at 82 Newton Road, Plaistow.
Holidays at Hale Farm
BEVERLY — The Holidays are back at Historic Beverly’s Hale Farm. Discover the story of Hale House through three centuries of holiday history with tours throughout the day. There will be kids' craft projects every Saturday with Dec. 18's slated to be winter owl magnets and penguin mosaic. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, free for members and children under 16. For more information, go to www.historicbeverly.net. Hale House is located at 39 Hale St., Beverly.