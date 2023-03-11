The Hot Brown is a down-home delicious dish from Kentucky made with roasted turkey breast and country ham stacked on toast points and topped with crispy bacon and a juicy tomato slice and smothered in cheese sauce.
KENTUCKY HOT BROWN
Serves 1
For the sandwich:
2 slices white bread
1 1/2 ounces sliced turkey
1 1/2 ounces sliced country ham
1 cup cheese sauce (see recipe below)
2 strips bacon
1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 slice tomato
HOT BROWN CHEESE SAUCE*
1 quart milk
2 ounces melted butter
1/2 cup flour
8 ounces easy-melt American cheese
2 teaspoons chicken base
For the cheese sauce:
Melt butter and mix in flour. Add in 1 quart of milk and 2 teaspoons chicken base. Cook until thick. Add 8 ounces of easy-melt American cheese and blend until cheese is melted and sauce is smooth.
For the sandwich:
Cook bacon and drain. Toast bread and top with sliced turkey and ham. Cover with about 8 ounces of warm sauce. Top with sliced tomato. Sprinkle with shredded cheddar cheese. Place bacon on sides. Bake in 350-degree oven till hot and cheese browned.
* Note: Prepare Cheese Sauce ahead. Sauce will make 5 to 6 Hot Browns.