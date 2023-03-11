Hot_Brown_Kurtz.jpg

The Hot Brown is a down-home delicious dish from Kentucky made with roasted turkey breast and country ham stacked on toast points and topped with crispy bacon and a juicy tomato slice and smothered in cheese sauce.

KENTUCKY HOT BROWN

Serves 1

For the sandwich:

2 slices white bread

1 1/2 ounces sliced turkey

1 1/2 ounces sliced country ham

1 cup cheese sauce (see recipe below)

2 strips bacon

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 slice tomato

HOT BROWN CHEESE SAUCE*

1 quart milk

2 ounces melted butter

1/2 cup flour

8 ounces easy-melt American cheese

2 teaspoons chicken base

For the cheese sauce:

Melt butter and mix in flour. Add in 1 quart of milk and 2 teaspoons chicken base. Cook until thick. Add 8 ounces of easy-melt American cheese and blend until cheese is melted and sauce is smooth.

For the sandwich:

Cook bacon and drain. Toast bread and top with sliced turkey and ham. Cover with about 8 ounces of warm sauce. Top with sliced tomato. Sprinkle with shredded cheddar cheese. Place bacon on sides. Bake in 350-degree oven till hot and cheese browned.

* Note: Prepare Cheese Sauce ahead. Sauce will make 5 to 6 Hot Browns.

