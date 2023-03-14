Simply because Shakespeare wrote “Beware the Ides of March” — a warning from his fictional soothsayer to Julius Caesar — doesn’t mean you have to!
In fact, while steeped in superstition surrounding the untimely, treacherous death of Caesar, March 15 has now become a unique entertainment opportunity. While some may find the origins of the occasion macabre, others embrace the lighter side of the Ides of March. For those willing to set aside superstition for the sake of celebration, here are a few ideas to consider.
Pay your debt to societyIn addition to designating the day Caesar was betrayed and murdered, the Ides of March served as a deadline for settling debts. For a modern take on this Roman calendar mandate, use March 15 as a time for you and a few friends to pay your debt to society by engaging in some community charitable giving.
Select a local nonprofit that could benefit from boots-on-the-ground community service. After arranging a day and time to volunteer at a soup kitchen, shelter or senior center, arrange a goody-prep bag for each team member. Think about making matching Ides of March/debt day T-shirts for everyone. Include the shirts, bottled water, snacks and other treats in the bag and pass them out before setting out to cash in your community debts.
15 reasons whyIn keeping with a smidge of superstition, invite 15 friends or family members over for the Ides of March. Ask your invites to text or email you their favorite food and drink (you’ll see why in a second).
On the day of your event, have each person write one reason (for each of the remaining people) why they appreciate, love or respect them. While guests take time to share their positive tidbits, treat them to 15 of their previously confessed favorite treats (after all, the Romans loved to indulge!). Before each person departs, think about handing each an inexpensive photo book they can stash their 15 affirmations in.
When in RomeWhat better way to submerge oneself into the true Ides of March mood than with a Roman-themed celebration? This is where simple bed sheets become tightly wrapped (we hope) togas, a cooking pot top becomes a gladiator shield and olive branches and clay pots transform your home into Rome.
Provide platters of Italian goodies: antipasto, spaghetti, fettuccine and Caesar salad, of course! Rather than challenging gladiators to a fight in the living room, invite all willing Roman conquerors to a battle of wits by playing the strategic board game Pandemic: Fall of Rome.
Hail, Caesar… salad and soup!In keeping with the 15 theme, invite seven Ides of March partygoers to each bring a Caesar salad. To help avoid repeats, encourage your seven to get creative. Provide a list of different types of Caesar salads and dressings. For example, one Caesar salad could include a shrimp topping, another chicken, maybe a third with pancetta. Parade.com has a gallery of 10 types of Caesar salad that differ in a myriad of ways. For example, one recipe alternates lettuce and tomato on a stick, drizzled with dressing for a grab-and-go Caesar. Another option includes pasta and kale mixed with Caesar dressing.
The other half of your guests can bring a variety of soups — maybe some gnocchi and Italian meatballs in the mix? As host, you can provide the bread, butter and wine.
Caesar cinema sit-downFor a simpler gathering that will still give you the essence of the Ides of March, how about a screening of the 1953 film “Julius Caesar,” starring Marlon Brando as Mark Antony? Or the 1970s version with Charlton Heston in the same role?
If you’re seeking a more modern cinematic celebration, you could screen the 2002 miniseries “Julius Caesar,” featuring Christopher Walken as Marcus Portius Cato, or the 2014 adaptation starring Michael Golding as Marcus Brutus. Whichever “Julius Caesar” interpretation you choose, provide ample pillow floor seating, beakers of wine, bowls of grapes and plenty of popcorn to share.