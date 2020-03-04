People who go to see “Two Points off the Weather Bow” at the Custom House Maritime Museum will not only be members of an audience, but also part of a ship’s crew.
The vessel they board will be created in their imaginations from the moment they enter the Newburyport museum’s Moseley Gallery, which will have no set, but where they will be met by fellow sailors.
“As they enter the space, they might be handed a rope to coil,” said Kristina Stevick of History Alive, the Salem theater company staging the production. “They might be handed a mop to swab the deck. They’ll be handed the materials of being on a whaling ship, and as they do this, the intensity of their interaction heightens. It’s all very approachable at first, and before you know it, you’re swept out to sea with the gang.”
The Atlantic Ocean, which is only a block away, will be one of the few things missing to keep this from being an authentic experience at sea.
“They’re going on a whaling journey,” Stevick said.
“Two Points off the Weather Bow” will be offered on Sundays, March 8 and 15, at noon and 2:30 p.m. Each performance will evoke months at sea but will last only around 45 minutes.
The Custom House, built in 1835 and turned into a museum in 1975, offers exhibits and programs that chronicle the maritime heritage of the Merrimack Valley.
But as part of an effort to make it more of a cultural destination, the museum approached History Alive to see if the group could develop a theatrical piece on whaling.
“As it turned out, they have been workshopping this program, which focuses on the 19th-century whaling industry,” said Sean Palmatier, assistant director of the Custom House. “The performance was developed from logbooks, memoirs and sea chanteys of that period and is performed in period costume.”
Organizers are hoping for an audience of around 30 people for each performance, some of whom will be asked to pretend that they are marine creatures.
“At one point, the audience becomes the whale, as well as the whalers,” Stevick said.
The script for the show was written two summers ago by Jonathan Wacker, a Hamilton resident who has appeared as an actor in several productions with History Alive.
“He started with us in our ‘Cry Innocent’ piece and has been with us for other performances, and his interest in the history of music is what led him to this time period,” Stevick said.
Wacker will be part of the cast of four in “Two Points off the Weather Bow,” which also features Mikayla Bishop, Macey Jennings and Carl Schultz, who are all from Beverly.
History Alive was first formed in 1992, when it was affiliated with Gordon College in Wenham, but it broke away from the school in 2014 to form History Alive Inc.
They are probably best known for “Cry Innocent,” which explores the Salem Witch Trials and is usually staged daily during Haunted Happenings in Salem in October.
But Stevick points out that the company has a large repertoire of shows and is putting on 16 different productions this year.
“Most of our pieces are immersive or interactive in some way, but the way that the audience interacts is different in each one,” she said. “In ‘Cry Innocent,’ the audience is the jury. In ‘Goodnight, Captain White,’ they’re the Committee of Vigilance.”
The latter was a group of citizens that was deputized by Sen. Daniel Webster to help him find the killer of Capt. Joseph White, who was murdered in Salem in 1830.
History Alive also has a program called “This is Not a Bill,” about abolitionists in Salem, that also features audience participation.
“They are literally sneaking around at night in downtown Salem helping two escaped slaves to freedom,” Stevick said.
There are differences between immersive theater, which places audience members within the reality that is being depicted, and interactive theater, where audience involvement is less complete.
But both forms have become increasingly popular, Stevick said, for reasons that have to do with our contemporary culture.
“Our 21st-century way of being is so connected to our screens, and this is an antidote to that,” she said. “It’s very human, with a lot of eye contact, a lot of communal singing, and there’s a lot of tactile experience and movement.”
Stevick said that one of the outstanding features of “Two Points off the Weather Bow” is that it offers an experience that different generations can share.
“My favorite memories of seeing this piece are watching parents and children, as if they’re learning to play in a new way at the same time,” she said.
If you go
What: “Two Points off the Weather Bow”
When: Sundays, March 8 and 15, at noon and 2:30 p.m.
Where: Custom House Maritime Museum, 25 Water St., Newburyport
How much: $15 for adults, $10 for children under 13
More information: customhousemaritimemuseum.ticketspice.com/two-points-off-the-weather-bow
