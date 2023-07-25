BEVERLY — Beverly Homecoming does not keep track of attendance, since most of its events are free and open to anyone.
But there are a couple of measures to gauge the popularity of the annual summer festival. and by those measures, last year’s was perhaps the most popular ever.
Homecoming not only raised the most money from sponsors and donations in 2022, but also sold the most lobster rolls at the Lobster Festival.
Those successes are a good indication that Homecoming retains its charm and popularity in what is now its 58th year, Beverly Homecoming Committee president Medley Long said.
“As we see every August, the people of Beverly, and really the North Shore, just love Beverly Homecoming and they always come through,” Long said.
This year’s Homecoming starts Tuesday, Aug. 1, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 6. There are more than 40 events on the official schedule, from the Lip Sync Extravaganza on Aug. 1 to the culminating fireworks on Aug. 6.
The LobsterFest is one of the highlight events. It runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Lynch Park, where thousands show up to buy lobster and other items on the menu and eat picnic-style under a big tent at the oceanside park.
LobsterFest serves as a fundraiser for Beverly Homecoming, a nonprofit organization run by volunteers. The group also relies on corporate sponsorships and private donations to fund Homecoming, which costs about $75,000 per year to put on.
Long said last year’s successful fund-raising efforts made it possible for the organization to reschedule the fireworks after a sudden storm forced a last-minute cancellation.
Long said there has been a resurgence of interest in Homecoming since the pandemic. The festival was cancelled in 2020, and returned in 2021 with a condensed schedule that has become the new norm, with events held over six days instead of 10.
“Everyone was just so excited that Homecoming was here again (in 2021), that the tradition was carrying on, and that has carried over,” Long said.
One of the new events this year is the Homecoming Concert & Beer Carnival, which is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Hastings House in Beverly Farms. The evening will include live reggae and jam music, food trucks, beer from Coastal Mass. Brewing, wine from Bubble Bar, and games.
Tickets are available at the Coastal Mass. taproom in Beverly for $12 in advance, or for $15 at the door. A portion of the door money will be donated to Beverly Homecoming.
Long said holding the event at The Hastings House is part of an effort to expand Homecoming beyond Lynch Park, where most of the events are held.
“Beverly Homecoming is all about the community and celebrating the community of Beverly,” he said. “What better way to do it than in all sections of the city.”
Long said he’s encouraged to see that residents remain enthusiastic about Homecoming in a time when some communities are struggling to retain such hometown festivals.
“My favorite thing to do at LobsterFest is to go at the top of the hill and look at everyone sitting there,” he said. “Generations of families come together every year and go to this. When you look down and you see everyone gathered under that big tent, it reminds you we are lucky to live in a city like Beverly that does something like this.”
