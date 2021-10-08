Essex Shipbuilding Museum
Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St., Essex (978) 768-7541 www.essexshipbuilding.org
- : Friday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call for hours after this weekend.
The Essex Shipbuilding Museum, founded in 1976, is dedicated to the preservation of the industry and continued construction of fine wooden vessels where they still play an integral part in our culture. At the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum, explore the rare and extensive archives of the local shipbuilding industry through antique shipwright tools, photographs, film and displays. In the yard the shipwright’s work continues through boat building classes, rowing, traditional craft workshops and school programs. Offers a no-contact, all outdoors self guided tour is available dawn to dusk, 7 days a week. QR codes throughout the site guide you from exhibit to exhibit.
CAM: Fitz Henry Lane Gallery & Tour
Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester (978) 283-0455x110 www.capeannmuseum.org
OPEN: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m. — A Guided Tour through the Lane Gallery to the Lane House: This tour starts in the Cape Ann Museum’s newly reinstalled Fitz Henry Lane Gallery, then continues with a walk down to the Lane House overlooking Gloucester’s working waterfront. Visit the world’s single largest collection of works by Lane, America’s premier marine painter of the mid-19th century. After the Gallery, the tour will move on to Lane’s house, otherwise known as “the Stone Jug,” giving participants the chance to walk in the artist’s shoes. Cost is $10 CAM members / $20 nonmembers (includes museum admission). Space is limited; advance registration required. Reserve online at info@capeannmuseum.org or call.
PEM: The Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming
Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem (978) 745-9500 www.pem.org
OPEN: Thursdays, Saturdays & Sundays 10 am–5 pm, Fridays 10 am-8 pm and holiday Mondays.
Where better to celebrate October then with PEM and its “The Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming” exhibit that includes highlights such as photographer Frances F. Denny’s “Major Arcana: Portraits of Witches in America” and fashion designer Alexander McQueen’s collection, “In Memory of Elizabeth How, 1692,” which was based on research into his ancestor Elizabeth How, one of the first women to be condemned and hanged as a witch in July 1692. Adults $20, seniors (65 and over) $18, students (with ID) $12, youth (16 and under).
MOP: Atoms to Bits: Printed Products Before the Digital Era
Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill, (978) 372-0567 www.museumofprinting.org
OPEN: Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for groups and classes on request.
Atoms to Bits: Printed Products Before the Digital Era retraces the journey from “analog world you grew up in” to the digital age. Change came quick as road maps were replaced by GPS; Yellow Pages became Google search; correspondence today is mostly e-mail; some publications now digital. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children 6–16, seniors and students. No charge for members.