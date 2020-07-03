Each year on July 4, Americans celebrate the birth of their nation and independence from Great Britain. This day marks the anniversary of the presentation and acceptance of the Declaration of Independence, signed 244 years ago on July 4, 1776.
Independence Day is full of opportunities to celebrate and enjoy oneself. Barbecues and outdoor celebrations — often complete with fireworks and parades when there’s no threat of the coronavirus — are a traditional part of the festivities.
The holiday is also a time for revisiting America’s history. Here are some historical and entertaining facts surrounding Independence Day:
The Declaration of Independence began as a letter to Britain’s King George to explain why the Continental Congress was interested in declaring independence from Great Britain. The writing of the declaration began on July 2, and the final wording was set on July 4.
Although 56 people eventually signed the Declaration of Independence, only John Hancock signed the document on July 4, 1776. The rest added their names later on. Hancock’s signature is ornate and widely recognized. Putting your “John Hancock” on a document is a phrase now associated with the process of signing something.
The Declaration of Independence was adopted while the Continental Congress met in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Statehouse. That building is now known as Independence Hall.
The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence was 45. The youngest person to sign was Thomas Lynch Jr., who was 27 at the time. Benjamin Franklin, at age 70, was the oldest to sign the document.
John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were the only signees who went on to serve as presidents. Coincidentally, Jefferson and Adams both died on July 4, 1826, within hours of each other.
Philadelphia is the birthplace of much American history and is home to the Liberty Bell. Each Independence Day, the Liberty Bell is tapped (not rung, as the vibration would further damage the cracked bell) 13 times in honor of the original 13 American colonies.
The original 13 American colonies were located all along the eastern seaboard. They include Virginia, New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts Bay, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
The stars on the original American flag were placed in a circle. This was so all of the colonies would be equally represented.
Independence was gained in 1776, and the first celebration took place in Philadelphia four days later. The White House held its first Independence Day festivities in 1801.
Benjamin Franklin proposed that the turkey be the national bird of the United States. However, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson overruled him, and the bald eagle became the national bird.
The only copy of the engrossed and signed Declaration of Independence is in the National Archives in Washington, D.C.