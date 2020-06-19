Bike rides and ice cream. Building castles in the sand. Fishing off a dock. Boating and canoeing. Cannonballs into the pool and catching waves in the surf.
There is so much to love about summer!
Saturday, June 20, marks the summer solstice. And we want you, Kids Corner readers, to tell us your favorite things about the summer season.
Been to the beach or lake? Visited someplace new? Or enjoying good times at home? Tell us how you’re having fun this season, and share a photo or drawing that shows you in action, too. We’ll feature as many as we can all summer long on our weekly Kids Corner page.
Email your submissions to Sonya Vartabedian at svartabedian@northofboston.com, or mail them to the Kids Corner page, care of The Eagle-Tribune, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845. Don’t forget to include your name, age, hometown and parents’ names, too.
Happy summering!