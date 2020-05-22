The Kids Corner is highlighting the bright side of spending more time at home during the coronavirus. Have you learned a new skill, read a good book, seen a good movie, tried out a new recipe, or discovered a new app or video game?
Share your favorite things about home life with us, and feel free to include a photo or drawing that shows you doing what makes you happiest. Don’t forget to include your name, age, hometown and parents’ names, too. We’ll feature as many as we can on our weekly Kids Corner page.
Email your submissions to Sonya Vartabedian at svartabedian@northofboston.com, or mail them to The Eagle-Tribune, Kids Corner page, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845.
