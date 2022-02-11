NEWBURYPORT — The Kingston Trio will bring its “Keeping the Music Playing” tour to the Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts March 21.
Originally formed in 1955 in the San Francisco area as a night club act, the trio became one of the top selling bands as it earned five No. 1 albums in a two-year span between 1958 and 1960.
The band tapped traditional American music to promote the folk era with hits “Where Have All The Flowers Gone” and “Tom Dooley.”
That was just before the British Invasion and the Beatles swayed America’s musical tastes. The trio plugged away for the next six decades and influenced not only generations of listeners but many of the top stars who would follow. The band, with original members Nick Reynolds, Bob Shane and Dave Guard, had numerous personnel changes and detours along the way during the decades.
The trio now consists of Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich, all who have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group.