With thoughts of Chinese New Year, here is a quick and easy Chinese-inspired dinner. Spicy, flavorful Kung Pao Chicken is a popular Chinese dish. It's topped with a sauce of garlic, ginger, red chili peppers and soy sauce.
Small red chili peppers have different names and origins. A common name is bird pepper. They are very hot. Dried ones can be found in many supermarkets.
Helpful Hints:
— You can use 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper instead of bird peppers.
— You can use white vinegar diluted with an equal amount of water instead of rice wine vinegar.
Countdown:
— Marinate chicken.
— Make noodles.
— Complete chicken recipe.
Shopping List:
3/4 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, 1 bottle low-sodium soy sauce, 1 bottle rice wine vinegar, 1 bottle hoisin sauce, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 package small dried bird or red chili peppers, 1 small piece fresh ginger, 1 package broccoli florets, 1 bunch scallions, 1 package Chinese egg noodles and 1 bottle dry roasted, unsalted peanuts
Staples: minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
KUNG PAO CHICKEN
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
3/4 pound boneless skinless chicken breast
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
3 to 4 small, dried bird or red chili peppers, chopped (about 1 tablespoon)
3 teaspoons minced garlic
2 slices fresh ginger, cut into small pieces
1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
1/2 cup water
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1/2 pound broccoli florets
2 scallions, sliced
2 tablespoons dry roasted, unsalted peanuts
Cut chicken into thin slices (about 1/4-inch thick). Mix soy sauce, vinegar, chilies, and garlic together. Place ginger slices in garlic press and squeeze juice into sauce. Add the chicken and let stand, tossing in sauce once or twice, while preparing remaining ingredients.
Remove chicken from marinade. Mix hoisin sauce and water into marinade juices. Set aside. Heat oil in a wok or skillet over high heat, until smoking. Add the chicken and stir-fry 3 minutes. Remove and add the marinade and broccoli to the wok. Stir-fry over high heat 4 to 5 minutes or until broccoli is cooked. Remove the wok from the heat and add the scallions and chicken. Toss well. Spoon over noodles and sprinkle peanuts on top. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 381 calories, 14.8 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 5.4 g monounsaturated fat, 126 mg cholesterol, 46 g protein, 18.1 g carbohydrates, 2.5 g dietary fiber, 3.4 g sugars, 501 mg sodium, 1,184 mg potassium, 512 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 3 vegetable, 5 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat.
CHINESE NOODLES
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/4 pound Chinese egg noodles
2 teaspoons sesame oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring a large saucepan filled with water to a boil over high heat. Add the noodles. Boil 1 minute. Drain and place back in saucepan. Add oil and salt and pepper to taste. Serve with chicken.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 239 calories, 4.8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 1.6 g monounsaturated fat, 48 mg cholesterol, 8.1 g protein, 40.6 g carbohydrates, 1.9 g dietary fiber, 1.1 g sugars, 12 mg sodium, 139 mg potassium, 137 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 2 1/2 starch, 1 fat.