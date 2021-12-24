ANDOVER — There’s only a week left to enjoy the Addison Gallery of American Art’s Learning to Look: The Addison at 90.
The exhibit, which continues through Dec. 31, is a celebration of the gallery at Phillips Academy that’s one of art world’s local gems.
Founded through the largesse of Phillips Academy alumnus Thomas Cochran, the Addison opened its doors in May 1931 with a permanent collection of some 400 works as one of the first museums devoted solely to the art of the United States.
Through the support of generous donors, the Addison assembled one of the world’s most significant and forward-looking collections of American art. The collection, which has since grown to include more than 23,000 works, lets visitors trace the cultural, political, and social forces that have shaped and defined the American experience from the 18th century to today.
Filling the Addison’s first floor galleries, Learning to Look: The Addison at 90 features celebrated favorites, lesser-known gems, and new acquisitions that bring to life the Addison’s storied history and continued commitment to groundbreaking artists. The exhibition includes masterworks by storied artists such as Winslow Homer, Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock, Donald Judd, Agnes Martin, and McArthur Binion.
A complementary installation in the Museum Learning Center offers a glimpse at the museum’s rich and extensive archives, including correspondence, artist’s letters and sketches, and architectural plans.
The Addison Gallery of American Art, located at the corner of Route 28 (Main Street) and Chapel Avenue in Andover. Public hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m., on Sunday. Admission to all exhibitions is free.