This soup is filled with the fragrant flavors of Southeast Asia. As with most Asian dishes, it takes a little longer to prepare the ingredients, but then it takes less than 10 minutes to cook.

Lemon grass adds a special lemon flavor. It looks something like a scallion, but the stalks are a pale green color. Use the white bulbous end for the soup.

Helpful Hints:

— If fresh crab is unavailable, use good quality pasteurized crab replace the crab with shrimp.

— 1 tablespoon lime juice can be substituted for the lemon grass.

— A quick way to chop ginger is to peel, cut into chunks and press through a garlic press with large holes. Press over food or bowl to catch juices as ginger is pressed. The ginger pulp will not go through a small garlic press. Just the juice is enough to flavor the dish.

Countdown:

— Soak rice noodles.

— Assemble remaining ingredients.

— Complete soup.

Shopping List:

1/2 pound fresh or pasteurized ready-to-eat crabmeat, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 package rice noodles, 2 stalks lemongrass, 1 package snow peas, 1 small piece fresh ginger, 1 container bean sprouts and 1 bunch scallions.

Staples: fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth*, hot pepper sauce, salt and black peppercorns.

Shop Smart:

* Fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, containing per cup: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 150 mg sodium

VIETNAMESE CRAB SOUP

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

4 ounces rice noodles

2 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth*

2 cups water

2 stalks lemon grass, tender white base only, sliced

1 tablespoon, peeled and coarsely chopped fresh ginger

5 ounces fresh snow peas, trimmed (about 2 cups)

1 cup bean sprouts

1/2 pound fresh or pasteurized ready-to-eat crabmeat, drained

Several drops hot pepper sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 scallions, sliced (about 1/3 cup)

Place noodles in a bowl of water and soak 8 to 10 minutes to soften. Place chicken broth and water in a large saucepan. Add lemongrass, ginger and snow peas. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook 2 minutes. Add bean sprouts, crab and drained noodles. Bring back to a simmer and cook 2 more minutes. Remove from heat and add hot pepper sauce, sesame oil and salt and pepper to taste. Ladle into 2 soup bowls and sprinkle scallions on top. Makes 2 servings.

Per serving: 510 calories, 140 calories from fat,15 g fat, 2.3 g saturated fat, 5.7 g monounsaturated fat, 88 mg cholesterol, 33 g protein, 59.8 g carbohydrates, 4.1 g dietary fiber, 5.4 g sugars, 600 mg sodium, 1,042 mg potassium, 561 mg phosphorus

Exchanges: 3 starch, 3 vegetable, 3 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you