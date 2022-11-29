This soup is filled with the fragrant flavors of Southeast Asia. As with most Asian dishes, it takes a little longer to prepare the ingredients, but then it takes less than 10 minutes to cook.
Lemon grass adds a special lemon flavor. It looks something like a scallion, but the stalks are a pale green color. Use the white bulbous end for the soup.
Helpful Hints:
— If fresh crab is unavailable, use good quality pasteurized crab replace the crab with shrimp.
— 1 tablespoon lime juice can be substituted for the lemon grass.
— A quick way to chop ginger is to peel, cut into chunks and press through a garlic press with large holes. Press over food or bowl to catch juices as ginger is pressed. The ginger pulp will not go through a small garlic press. Just the juice is enough to flavor the dish.
Countdown:
— Soak rice noodles.
— Assemble remaining ingredients.
— Complete soup.
Shopping List:
1/2 pound fresh or pasteurized ready-to-eat crabmeat, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 package rice noodles, 2 stalks lemongrass, 1 package snow peas, 1 small piece fresh ginger, 1 container bean sprouts and 1 bunch scallions.
Staples: fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth*, hot pepper sauce, salt and black peppercorns.
Shop Smart:
* Fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, containing per cup: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 150 mg sodium
VIETNAMESE CRAB SOUP
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
4 ounces rice noodles
2 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth*
2 cups water
2 stalks lemon grass, tender white base only, sliced
1 tablespoon, peeled and coarsely chopped fresh ginger
5 ounces fresh snow peas, trimmed (about 2 cups)
1 cup bean sprouts
1/2 pound fresh or pasteurized ready-to-eat crabmeat, drained
Several drops hot pepper sauce
2 tablespoons sesame oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 scallions, sliced (about 1/3 cup)
Place noodles in a bowl of water and soak 8 to 10 minutes to soften. Place chicken broth and water in a large saucepan. Add lemongrass, ginger and snow peas. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook 2 minutes. Add bean sprouts, crab and drained noodles. Bring back to a simmer and cook 2 more minutes. Remove from heat and add hot pepper sauce, sesame oil and salt and pepper to taste. Ladle into 2 soup bowls and sprinkle scallions on top. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 510 calories, 140 calories from fat,15 g fat, 2.3 g saturated fat, 5.7 g monounsaturated fat, 88 mg cholesterol, 33 g protein, 59.8 g carbohydrates, 4.1 g dietary fiber, 5.4 g sugars, 600 mg sodium, 1,042 mg potassium, 561 mg phosphorus
Exchanges: 3 starch, 3 vegetable, 3 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat