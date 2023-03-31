Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.