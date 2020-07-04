Marblehead pair to turn parking lot into stage for concert  

In one of the first events to go live on the North Shore since the coronavirus shutdowns, a pair of Marblehead vocalists will present an outdoor concert.
Holly Cameron and Matt Arnold will perform "On the Street Where You Live" on Saturday, July 12, at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Church of St. Andrew in Marblehead.
Part of the church's Summer Music on the Hill concert series, the show will feature selections from the Great American Songbook, show tunes and other popular favorites.
The couple, who have performed classical, jazz, popular and sacred music at a number of venues in the Boston area, have recently been broadcasting a series of eclectic concerts, “Live From the Coronacabana,” on Facebook Live.
Mary Jodice, the music director and organist at the church, will accompany Arnold and Cameron.
"We are excited to present a safe, socially distanced, outside concert of toe-tapping popular music and show tunes," Jodice said. "By presenting this outdoor concert, we are fighting back for music, which has suffered during the pandemic. We all need music in our lives to make these days more tolerable."
The parking lot will have chalk markings to indicate socially distanced chair placement. Concertgoers should bring their own chairs and wear masks; the performers will be at a safe distance.
Cameron and Arnold previously had a full calendar of performances scheduled in the New England area until the pandemic put a stop to all events.
Among those engagements, Arnold was scheduled to perform in Boston with Odyssey Opera, and Cameron was slated to headline the Marblehead Festival of Arts with her soul band.
"With all our performances canceled for the foreseeable future, we did our best to take the lemons and make some lemon drop martinis," Cameron said. "We were so glad to bring folks some smiles and laughs online during this hard time, but it will be so much fun to perform in front of a live in-person audience, somewhere other than our living room."
A goodwill offering of $20 is requested, payable at the event by check or cash or in advance by check. If paying cash, the exact amount is requested. Make checks payable to "Church of St. Andrew," with “outdoor concert” on the memo line. Proceeds will benefit the church’s music program.
The rain date is July 18.
IF YOU GO
What: "On the Street Where You Live," featuring vocalists Holly Cameron and Matt Arnold
When: Sunday, July 12, 7 p.m.
Where: Church of St. Andrew, 135 Lafayette St., Route 114, Marblehead. Parking available on Lafayette Street or Robert Road, with handicapped parking in rear lot of the church.
How much: $20 donation requested
More information: standrewsmhd.org