MARBLEHEAD — For the first week of Bob Dylan’s famed “Rolling Thunder Revue” tour, folk singer-storyteller-humorist Christine Lavin served as driver for the Zimmerman entourage.
All these years later, Lavin, who will kick off the fall concert series at Me&Thee Music on Friday, Sept. 8, has released “On My Way To Hooverville,” her 25th album, that includes a retelling of her 1975 stint behind the wheel for the Bobster, et al.
With her flair for the creative, the dramatic and the humorous, Lavin is sure to bring those stories and more alive in the intimate setting on Mugford Street.
She has, after all, earned awards galore including five ASCAP Composer Awards, The Kate Wolf Memorial Award, and her book “Cold Pizza for Breakfast: A Mem-Wha??” won the 43rd Annual ASCAP Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing about music. Her song “Planet X,” which details Pluto’s history and planetary status debate in rhyme, is included in the book “The Pluto Files: The Rise and Fall of America’s Favorite Planet” by Neil deGrasse Tyson, who hosted Lavin for “Comedians & Astronomers” at The Beacon Theater in New York City.
Pousette-Dart Band
The Me&Thee fall season continues on Friday, Sept. 22, with folk-rock star Jon Pousette-Dart and the Pousette-Dart Band. A mainstay of album radio and the college concert circuit in the 1970s, Pousette-Dart Band became one of the busiest groups in America, sharing stages with Bonnie Raitt, The Byrds, Little Feat, The Eagles and James Taylor. Over the years, the Pousette-Dart Band released four albums on Capitol Records including the compilation, “The Best of Pousette-Dart Band.” Songs such as “Amnesia,” “What Can I Say,” and “Freezing Hot” were in heavy rotation on FM radio back in the day and remain crowd favorites today. Singer-guitarist Jim Chapdelaine will join him in Marblehead.
Catie Curtis
In one of her few concert appearances since the pandemic, Catie Curtis brings her engaging, socially conscious and optimistic music to the Me&Thee on Friday, Oct. 6. An award-winning singer/songwriter, philanthropist and ‘folk-rock goddess,’ Curtis lives in the Boston area with her wife and two adopted children. For more than 25 years, she has toured full time in the U.S. and throughout Europe, releasing 14 recordings and selling more than a quarter million CDs, not to mentioned streaming and downloads and two performances at the White House.
Chris Smither
Fresh from the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, the Me&Thee welcomes back Chris Smither on Friday, Oct. 20.
For more than 50 years, Smither has been an American original with his effortless, intricately rippling guitar and distinctive voice. A stellar songwriter, bluesman, interpreter and poet, Smither reimagines the acoustic blues as a vehicle for rich, philosophically complex lyrics.
In the middle of recording his newest, yet unnamed album, Smither promises to offer new music at the Me&Thee show will also highlight his extensive catalogue and his style of back-porch acoustic blues accompanied by his own boot-heel-on-wood rhythms.
Wangari Fahari Trio
The contemporary African music of the Wangari Fahari Trio graces the Me&Thee stage on Friday, Nov. 3. Wangari is a Kenyan singer, writer and activist who was mentored by Grammy award-winning South African singer Miriam Makeba and civil rights activist Joan Baez.
Wangari creates modern African soundscapes that envelop an audience, mixing the creative instrumentation of Swahili folk traditions and Taraab with a fusion of other multi-cultural influences. Her latest album, “Siri Ya Diani” (Secret of the Sea) has just been released and her show is supported by the Marblehead Cultural Council, which is funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council as part of the “World Music Series” at the Me&Thee.
Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem
Me&Thee Music welcomes the return of Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem on Friday, Nov. 17 with their special brand of barefoot, front porch, tap-your-feet Americana music which transports audiences from the Georgia Sea Islands and Appalachians to a Texas dance hall and a New Orleans street parade. Tight harmonies, foot-stomping rhythms and indelible songs are the hallmarks of this popular band.
Mason Daring & Jeanie Stahl
Me&Thee Music concludes the first half of its 2023-2024 season on Friday, Dec. 8, with a special concert by Marblehead favorites Mason Daring & Jeanie Stahl, celebrating their 50 years of singing and collaboration.
FALL CONCERTS ANNOUNCED
Me&Thee Music
Unitarian Universalist Church, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead
Sept. 8: Christine Lavin
Sept. 22: Pousette-Dart Band
Oct. 6: Catie Curtis
Oct. 20: Chris Smither
Nov. 3: Wangari Fahari Trio
Nov. 17: Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem
Dec. 8: Mason Daring & Jeanie Stahl
Tickets are available at Arnould’s Gallery, Washington Street, Marblehead and online at meandthee.org.