SALEM — The Salem Maritime Festival is making a “merry” return, with its first festival since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic happening as a one-day affair on Aug. 19.
The first-annual “Salem Merry-time Fest” will run that Saturday, taking over Derby Wharf and the Salem Maritime National Historic Site from noon to 7 p.m.
“We haven’t had a festival since August 2019,” said Susan Russo, program manager at the Salem Maritime and Saugus Ironworks National Historic Sites. “It feels right for people — and this is why the site is here — to come and enjoy our maritime heritage and connect with park staff and rangers.
“And to go a layer deeper, it’s been exciting for the staff to rally and come together on a large-scale event again. That builds up a lot of camaraderie,” Russo said. “People have felt fewer opportunities where staff from all our park program areas got to sit around a table to plan, coordinate, think about what plans we should have.”
In its return, the Merry-Fest will bring musicians, magic, visiting vessels, and hands-on activities to the park at Derby Wharf. That includes the already-filled “Great Salem Maritime Cardboard Boat Regatta,” where teams of two will launch cardboard boats on Derby Beach. Registration for the Regatta filled in just two weeks.
{span}“We’re excited to reconnect with Salem residents, our partners, and visitors by launching the Salem Merry-time Fest, new to the park but rooted in tradition and Salem spirit,” said Jennifer Hardin, superintendent of the two Historic Sites. “Salem Maritime is committed to providing opportunities for visitors to meaningfully engage with our maritime history and culture in fun and unique ways.”
For more, visit bit.ly/43zGJJx.
