NASA's new moonshot rules: No fighting or littering, please

In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin carries a seismic experiments package in his left hand and the Laser Ranging Retroreflector to the deployment area on the surface of the moon at Tranquility Base. On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, NASA released a set of guidelines for its Artemis moon-landing program, based on the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and other agreements - No fighting and littering. And no trespassing at historic lunar landmarks like Apollo 11â²s Tranquility Base. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)