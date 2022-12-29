‘ALT NYE’ on Friday in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER — On Friday, Dec. 30 — the night before New Year’s Eve — a group of Cape Ann nonprofit organizations have banded together to present an event, ALT NYE, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Beauport Hotel in Gloucester. There will be music by the DubTones along with food and drink. The host committee includes: Action, Inc., Backyard Growers, Gloucester 400+, Gloucester Stage, Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, Harborlight Community Partners, Pathways for Children, Rockport Art Association & Museum, Town Green, Inc. and Wellspring House. For tickets and details, go to: https://bit.ly/ CapeAnnALTNYE.
NYE comedy at Cinema Salem
SALEM — A night of New Year’s Eve Comedy with “Best of Boston” Lamont Price, along Joe Espinola will fill Cinema Salem, 1 E. India Square Mall, Salem, Saturday, Dec. 31, for shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Produced by Cinema Salem and Scamps Comedy, the night features a hysterical lineup of longtime Boston club fixture and Peabody native Joe Espinola, Andrew Della Volpe (Soft Boys podcast), and Matt Fanikos. Tickets are $35 at the door — cash only — if seats are available. All seats are general admission.
Beverly Main Streets brings in 2023
BEVERLY — Free, family fun celebrate the coming new year with Beverly’s New Year 2023 in downtown Beverly on Saturday, Dec. 31. Festivities, hosted by Beverly Main Streets, begin around 3:30 p.m. and conclude around 7 p.m., with the grand procession down Cabot Street at about 6:15 p.m. Cabot Street, as well as some auxiliary side streets, will be closed to traffic from 3 — 7:30 p.m. A snazzy line-up of performers and entertainers is in store, featuring music and magic, curious creatures, comic book superhero drawing exercise for kids, Karaoke and DJs and more. Countdown and ball drop and ball drop will be at 6:45 p.m. For more, go to https://bevmain.org/events/beverlys-new-year/
Introducing Frozen Fire Festival 2022
SALEM — Salem’s new free centerpiece for winter entertainment, seasonal shopping, dining and drinks is opening in the heart of downtown Salem beginning Monday, Dec. 26, and continuing throughout New Year’s Day 2023. This new fun, family friendly, and multifaceted New Year’s winter festival was inspired by the city’s creative culture and in collaboration with locally-based placemaking, entertainment and hospitality firm, The Anthem Group. Downtown Charlotte Forten Park, 289 Derby St., will be filled with festive programming and entertainment, including live ice sculpture carvings, fire performers, live music, rotating pop-up retail and fire installations, glowing heated igloos, outdoor heat lamps, fire pits and complimentary cozy fleece blankets, hot beverages. Setup will be two Olympic-sized curling rinks. All free, but VIP package available. Hours are Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Charlotte Forten Park is located at www.frozenfirefestival.com.
Salem Main Streets joins in the fun
SALEM — Ring in the New Year with Salem Main Streets and the City of Salem as they team up to throw LAUNCH!, a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party, on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Charlotte Forten Park, 289 Derby St. There will be an early countdown just before 6 pm. Programming will include art-making activities, face painting and/or temporary tattoos, a silent disco, and more. The event this year is being hosted by the Anthem Group’s Frozen Fire Festival, which is transforming Charlotte Forten Park into a winter wonderland through Jan. 1. Event activities are free to all and family-friendly, with a $5 suggested donation to help support Salem Main Streets’ “Holiday Happenings” initiatives.
NYE Party at Hammond Castle
GLOUCESTER — Grab your friends and keep it local at Club Castle’s debut event. Ring in 2023 on Cape Ann with a fun night of dancing through the decades in our castle’s Great Hall with DJ Dmus. Plus, enjoy fire spinning performances by Fireborn Performance Arts. Attire inspired by the ‘70s, ‘80s & ‘90s encouraged. Doors open at 9 p.m. and celebration goes to 1 a.m. Reserve a spot: https://bit.ly/ClubCastleNYE
Rockport New Year’s Eve back
ROCKPORT — After a two-year hiatus, Rockport New Year’s Eve is back with 60 shows across 14 different venues. New Year’s Eve in Rockport is fun-filled way to book end the year that has passed and acknowledge the exciting new adventure to come. Free parking at Whistlestop Mall and a bus service from the parking lot and train station. Events kick off Saturday, Dec. 31, at around 6 pm and run until midnight. Performances include a wide-variety of music, storytelling, puppets and much more. Buttons purchased now are $20 for adults and $10 for kids, children 12 and under are admitted free of charge. Purchase Rockport New Years Eve buttons, www.rockportnye.org/