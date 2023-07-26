Salem Summer Jam
On Sunday, July 30, welcome to Salem Summer Jam, a free family festival, at Salem Willows Park /Beach /Arcade. There will be giant bouncy houses, live performances & DJs, a watermelon eating competition sponsored by Crosby’s Market, a water balloon fight, face painting, a glow party, a dunk tank, raffles & prizes, and much more. Advance registration a must at: salemsummerjam.com.
Summer Salon: Toe-tapping Folk and Bluegrass
On Aug. 11 at 5 p.m., local music legends Daisy Nell & Captain Stan and the Crabgrass Band will bring their beloved brand of great grass roots music to the Salem Athenaeum garden, combining traditional and contemporary songs with a variety of folk instruments, strong vocal harmonies, and local New England themes. The show features Jack Schwartz on banjo, Pat Conlon on mandolin and blues harp, Dimitri Eleftherakis on bass, Maria Wolters on dobro, and Dusty Clampitt on fiddle and their repertoire varies from folk standards to original compositions, presented with a vocal blend that comes from over twenty years of making music together. Free to Salem Athenaeum members; $15, general admission. Register at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/081123salon_daisynellcaptstan/index.html?page=register:
Inspiring Women
On July 28 at 6 p.m., the Salem Athenaeum’s Summer Salon presents a 35-minute performance with actress Julie Butters portraying some of classic literature’s most exciting leading ladies, along with historical women who created brilliant works in defense of their gender. Meet Jane Eyre, Elizabeth Bennet, Mrs. “Marmee” March, Joan of Arc, Olympe de Gouge and many more, followed by a Q&A. The program, “Ahead of Their Time: Inspiring Women of Literature,: is free to Salem Athenaeum members; $15, general admission. The Salem Athenaeum is located at: 337 Essex St. Salem.
Get published
Aspiring writers are invited to join literary agent Doug Grad and author Dale T. Phillips on Zoom on Monday, July 31, from 7 to 8 p.m. for advice on how to navigate the business of publishing to get published. From landing a deal with a major publisher to self-publishing your manuscript, you’ll get a general overview of publishing, how its changed with technology, and the steps to getting published, from concept to draft to book shelf. This program is brought to you by Abbot Library in partnership with Tewksbury Public Library online via Zoom. Register for your link at: tinyurl.com/Doug-Grad-Online-Event.
‘Sober Sounds’ Music Festival
On Saturday, July 29, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Alumni Association at Recovery Centers of America at Danvers is hosting its first free Sundown Sober Sounds music festival at the RCA facility at 75 Lindall St. in Danvers. Music, poetry, food, soft drinks and readings from some talented RCA alumni and special guests create a way to experience a fun-filled evening with recovery support and sober connection. Space is limited, so registration is a must at https://tinyurl.com/RCAFest. Each registrant may bring a guest. Questions? Reach out to RCA Danvers Alumni Coordinator Marty Dunphy at mdunphy@recoverycoa.com.
Beverly Block Party
On Saturday, July 29, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m,, celebrate 10 years of downtown Block Parties on Cabot Street. Meet up with friends, treat yourself to some beer or wine, and enjoy live continuing performances at The Wandering Stage, a food court in Ellis Square, Butter “UR” Biscuit, Joe’s On A Roll, Earth’s Roots Cafe, Three Gingers Jerky, House of Hot Sauce and more. Keep an eye out for Delphine’s Kitchen’s goodies, The Castle’s classic milkshakes, party games, and Midnight Karaoke. A suggested donation of $5 cash includes everything and supports Beverly Main Streets’ community events. Please note: Beer, wine, and sangria are cash only with valid photo ID.
Ipswich concert
A free live concert will be performed by the Ipswich Summer Community Band on Saturday, July 29, at the Ipswich Museum in conjunction with Olde Ipswich Days, at 4:30 p.m. The program “Celestial Elements” features pieces of the sun, moon, water, earth, wind, and fire.